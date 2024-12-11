Brendan Gallagher and his wife are expecting their first child.Raphael Simard
And today, through madame’s Instagram account, we learn that the Gallagher family is growing. They are expecting their first child this winter.
Congratulations to Brendan Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin, who are expecting their first child!
One can say that this child will be showered with gifts during the holidays. Not only does his father have an excellent salary, but the proximity of Christmas and his birthday will promise a rather exciting time for him. And he can count himself lucky to see his father around as he grows up. Indeed, Gally is still only 32 years old and has just two and a half years left on his contract with the CH. That’s young in everyday life, but not in the NHL.
Let’s expect him to miss one or two games soon when baby Gallagher finally arrives.
