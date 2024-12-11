Brendan Gallagher and his wife are expecting their first child.

Brendan Gallagher has been quite active lately in his personal life.In addition to performing well on the ice, Gally and Emma Fortin, now his wife, have gotten married.

And today, through madame’s Instagram account, we learn that the Gallagher family is growing. They are expecting their first child this winter.

Congratulations to Brendan Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin, who are expecting their first child! ( : IG/emmafortin14) pic.twitter.com/mdTkGarv6X — RDS (@RDSca) December 11, 2024

Congratulations to both future parents!

One can say that this child will be showered with gifts during the holidays. Not only does his father have an excellent salary, but the proximity of Christmas and his birthday will promise a rather exciting time for him. And he can count himself lucky to see his father around as he grows up. Indeed, Gally is still only 32 years old and has just two and a half years left on his contract with the CH. That’s young in everyday life, but not in the NHL.

His best hockey is clearly behind him, and perhaps at the end of his contract, he will hang up his skates for good to be there for his new child and Emma.In 28 games this season, the fiery forward has eight goals and five assists. He has slowed down a lot since previous seasons, but he is still on track to score more points than last year (31 points).

Let’s expect him to miss one or two games soon when baby Gallagher finally arrives.

Congratulations again to both parents!

