LNAH: A player wanted to fight with Donald Brashear, who is now a coach.Marc-Olivier Cook
I’m saying this because Zachary Gravel, who plays for the Saint-Hyacinthe Battalion, tried to invite him to a fight during a game this past weekend.
You can clearly see him inviting Donald Brashear to fight, and the expression on the former NHL player’s face speaks volumes:
View this post on Instagram
Hey, man… Are you serious? Really?
After all, the former NHL fighter has nothing to gain from all this. And let’s just say he didn’t seem very bothered by the comments from the opposing player, who seemed genuinely furious.
Overtime
He notably won a fight in the LNAH even at the age of 51… And that’s why I’m saying that Zachary Gravel might have needed to invite someone else to dance, even though there were no consequences in the end.