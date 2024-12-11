LNAH: A player wanted to fight with Donald Brashear, who is now a coach.

Donald Brashear no longer needs an introduction.After all, he is known as one of the best enforcers in the history of the National Hockey League.Today, Brashear is still involved in the world of hockey as an assistant coach with the Quebec Nationals in the North American League (LNAH).But even though he is no longer playing, Brashear still gets targeted by some players who would like to boost their personal reputation.

I’m saying this because Zachary Gravel, who plays for the Saint-Hyacinthe Battalion, tried to invite him to a fight during a game this past weekend.

You can clearly see him inviting Donald Brashear to fight, and the expression on the former NHL player’s face speaks volumes:

Hey, man… Are you serious? Really?

Donald Brashear looked at the player in question and probably thought to himself:

After all, the former NHL fighter has nothing to gain from all this. And let’s just say he didn’t seem very bothered by the comments from the opposing player, who seemed genuinely furious.

Overtime

In any case, he probably would have been criticized if he had decided to go at it with Zachary Gravel, and ultimately, it would have led to nothing.Donald Brashear could have decided to lose his cool.He could have jumped over the boards to fight Zachary Gravel, but he chose to toy with him from his own bench.That was the right thing to do.Last year, Donald Brashear was still playing.

He notably won a fight in the LNAH even at the age of 51… And that’s why I’m saying that Zachary Gravel might have needed to invite someone else to dance, even though there were no consequences in the end.