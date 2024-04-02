Samuel Montembeault to face Panthers tonight

Tonight, there will be an MLS Next Pro match described by artificial intelligence.
I discussed this with a colleague at Radio-Canada.
Houde, Quenneville or Lecavalier to watch a#GoHabsGo match#CFMTL #MLS https://t.co/Grue7UynWB
– Frederic Lord (@FLord_TV) April 2, 2024
Here’s what it looked like.
Very optional practice this morning at the Bell Centre. Attendance:
-Ylönen
Pezzetta-RHP
Pearson
Dvorak
-Guhle
Xhekaj-
Struble-Harris
Kovacevic
Montembeault and Primeau
– Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) April 2, 2024
The big question heading into the game was: who will be in front of the net? It’s a question that’s going to come up a lot between now and the end of the season, as we all know.
And for tonight’s game, it’s Quebec’s Samuel Montembeault.
Samuel Montembeault IN vs Panthers.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 2, 2024
He’ll have the chance to face his former team, but it’s also logical to think that the most formidable opponent belongs to him. In any case, Ican’t say I’m surprised to hear that.
Offensively, it’s safe to assume that Tanner Pearson will again be the odd man out. He wasn’t in the top-12 at practice yesterday and has missed several games in the past while.
In the end, it doesn’t make much difference.
Defensively, Kaiden Guhle will return from suspension. Logically, we can assume that it’s Johnathan Kovacevic who will have to skip his turn to make room for him.
In bursts
– Really?
– Hey boy.
Last year, he led the Americans in stolen goals.
An act of nameless absurdity. https://t.co/mkqYiaH4ft
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 2, 2024
– Frozen Four: it would be crazy to see Jacob Fowler take on Lane Hutson. [BPM Sports]
– Change expected for player drinks.
@DrinkBODYARMOR is the new official Sports Drink of the NHL & NHLPA, effective the start of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, replacing BioSteel. The deal runs through the 2028-29 season.
Branding on benches, boards, penalty boxes, etc., will begin in the playoffs this month.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 1, 2024
– A Detroit tradition.
Let’s see some more https://t.co/UBKiv2bTDb
– David Perron (@DP_57) April 2, 2024