Samuel Montembeault to face Panthers tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens take on the Panthers tonight at the Bell Centre.

To prepare, coach Martin St-Louis decided to go with an optional practice. So (really) not everyone jumped on the ice this morning.

Here’s what it looked like.

The big question heading into the game was: who will be in front of the net? It’s a question that’s going to come up a lot between now and the end of the season, as we all know.

And for tonight’s game, it’s Quebec’s Samuel Montembeault.

He’ll have the chance to face his former team, but it’s also logical to think that the most formidable opponent belongs to him. In any case, Ican’t say I’m surprised to hear that.

I also expect to see Cayden Primeau play Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

(Credit: NHL.com)
Other issues to watch for tonight: who will be the extra defenseman and forward?

Offensively, it’s safe to assume that Tanner Pearson will again be the odd man out. He wasn’t in the top-12 at practice yesterday and has missed several games in the past while.

In the end, it doesn’t make much difference.

Defensively, Kaiden Guhle will return from suspension. Logically, we can assume that it’s Johnathan Kovacevic who will have to skip his turn to make room for him.

In bursts

– Really?

– Hey boy.

– Frozen Four: it would be crazy to see Jacob Fowler take on Lane Hutson. [BPM Sports]

– Change expected for player drinks.

– A Detroit tradition.

