Logan Mailloux will only play in Montreal next year, says Gaston Therrien

“I think Mailloux will play the whole season in Montreal next year” – Gaston Therrien pic.twitter.com/NgU9anJ43b
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) April 2, 2024
And last time I looked, there aren’t 13 defensemen playing every night in the NHL for one club.
On this subject, Gaston Therrien is of the opinion that the defenseman should spend next season in Montreal. In his opinion, it’s time to give him some minutes in the National Hockey League, because he’s good, fast and better defensively than he used to be.
That’s what he told L’Antichambre yesterday.
In his eyes, playing in the NHL without playing on a first pair would allow him to get used to the game. He wants to see him develop in the NHL, that’s pretty clear.
By right, until proven otherwise, he won’t be able to unseat David Savard. However, you know as well as I do that injuries and the trade market can change things for the Quebecer.
If there’s room for a youngster on the right, he’ll have to get past David Reinbacher (what’s the Habs’ plan with him next year?) and Justin Barron, who can’t go to Laval without going through the waivers next year.
In brief
– Stay tuned.
Source: ECHL teams are preparing in case all the Lions’ and/or Growlers’ ECHL-contracted players become free as a bird this afternoon around 2:00 pm.
That’s 1 possibility. Will we see a last-minute resolution? Tick, tock, tick, tock.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 2, 2024
– Hum…
The Rocket has recalled goaltender Strauss Mann from the Trois-Rivières Lions.
Goaltender Strauss Mann has been recalled from the Trois-Rivières Lions. pic.twitter.com/XOkICYx6vu
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 2, 2024
– They’d help.
Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would help, right now. https://t.co/b3LSfFuc5Q
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 2, 2024
– What’s next for the Hurricanes?[BPM Sports]
– Jonny Murray will be playing in his 1500th game tonight.
He spoke little English when he arrived in the NHL and is one of the best in his profession. https://t.co/c4e0cIP4Mb
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 2, 2024