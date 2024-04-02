Logan Mailloux will only play in Montreal next year, says Gaston Therrien

You know as well as I do that the Habs will have some big decisions to make at training camp. Many defensemen will be trying to break into the lineup.Mike Matheson, David Savard, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, Johnathan Kovacevic, William Trudeau, Justin Barron, Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson and Adam Engstrom will be there.

And last time I looked, there aren’t 13 defensemen playing every night in the NHL for one club.

One of the most fascinating cases is Logan Mailloux. After all, the right-hander is probably the closest thing to an NHLer among the prospects with no NHL experience.His good play in Laval was noticed and he was even drafted three years ago. And did I mention he plays on the right?

On this subject, Gaston Therrien is of the opinion that the defenseman should spend next season in Montreal. In his opinion, it’s time to give him some minutes in the National Hockey League, because he’s good, fast and better defensively than he used to be.

That’s what he told L’Antichambre yesterday.

“I think Mailloux will play the whole season in Montreal next year” – Gaston Therrien pic.twitter.com/NgU9anJ43b – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) April 2, 2024

In his eyes, playing in the NHL without playing on a first pair would allow him to get used to the game. He wants to see him develop in the NHL, that’s pretty clear.

Obviously, the end of his season in Laval (will he be recalled at some point in the next two weeks?) and his next camp will be important.

By right, until proven otherwise, he won’t be able to unseat David Savard. However, you know as well as I do that injuries and the trade market can change things for the Quebecer.

Johnathan Kovacevic is also in Montreal (for the time being) and left-handers can play on the right.

If there’s room for a youngster on the right, he’ll have to get past David Reinbacher (what’s the Habs’ plan with him next year?) and Justin Barron, who can’t go to Laval without going through the waivers next year.



In short, Mailloux will have to be strong if he wants to break into the lineup.

