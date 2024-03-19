Kent Hughes is excited about the Lane Hutson case

Lane Hutson isn’t the talk of Montreal this season. It seems everyone has become accustomed to the defender’s dominance in the university ranks.

Compared to last year, it’s less intense.

But let’s not forget that he’s still dominant. He continues to be one of the best players on one of America’s top college teams, and a Hobey-Baker nomination is not out of the question.

More, more and more honors for Lane Hutson pic.twitter.com/MrdsI8kgmn – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 15, 2024

We’ll recall that earlier this season, the diminutive defender didn’t close the door on staying another year in Boston. That said, everyone knows the plan is to see him in Montreal as soon as his college season is over.

Barring a catastrophe, he’ll finish the season with the Habs.

It’s no secret that we’re happy with his progress. – Kent Hughes

GM Kent Hughes, who answered questions from the media on the sidelines of the GM meeting in Florida, said he was excited to see how he would adapt in the pros. Reporter Jessica Lapinski reported.

Obviously, a lot of people can’t wait to see him in Montreal. But I’m especially looking forward to seeing him play with David Reinbacher. And since Reinbacher will only be playing in Laval between now and the end of the season, that’ll have to wait.

To be at his best, a Cale Makar needs a Devon Toews…

“He makes me feel 30 already.” David Reinbacher’s numbers this season aren’t the most exciting. But ultimately, what’s it like to play against him? Three rivals (in Switzerland) of the Habs prospect spoke to me unfiltered.https://t.co/zUeBzLrGVu – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 19, 2024

Last summer, the two developed a chemistry together and they have the power to complement each other.This quote comes from Maxim Noreau, a player who played against Reinbacher in Switzerland and who compares him to the Avalanche defenseman. Journalist Anthony Martineau spoke to Noreau.He interviewed three players in Switzerland to talk about Reinbacher, by the way.

If all goes well in the development of the two young men, it’s not impossible to think that they’ll be playing together in 2024-2025 and that they could form a pair in the future.

It’s still early to project ourselves into a world where the two dominate the NHL together… but we can think about it all the same, can’t we?

Breaking news

– News from the Q.

Former Chicoutimi Saguenéens player Carl Latulippe is in a Quebec City courtroom this morning asking a judge to approve his $15.7M lawsuit against the CHL, the QMJHL and its teams as a class action.

Latulippe alleges he and other rookie players were beaten with bars of soap in… – Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 19, 2024

– What the hell.

13 fries for $8 at the Canucks arena. That’s an expensive piece of potato! https://t.co/0GTZzhjUP2 – Michel Laprise (@MLapriseRDS) March 19, 2024

– Enjoy your reading.

Canadiens weekly notebook is out! It’s a bit late, but it’s out! A first practice without Martin St. Louis, some advice for David Reinbacher from Slaf, and some Xs and Os looks at the defensive zone hybrid system and the penalty kill: https://t.co/QObbSMYMTO – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 19, 2024

– Slaf plays a lot.

Since Dec. 15, Juraj Slafkovsky has averaged 19:11 per game. Only five forwards averaged more in a season as 19-year-olds over the last 20 years, according to @SNstats: Crosby (20:45), Stamkos (20:33), Kopitar (20:32), Connoly (20:01) and Kovalchuk (19:26). – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 19, 2024

– What do you know.