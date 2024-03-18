Pierre-Luc Dubois: a Hollywood disaster

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a good weekend: a goal and an assist on Friday night in Chicago, and an assist on Saturday in Dallas. That’s three points in two games for PLD.
Even Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson have produced more than two points each in their last 11 games! And that’s saying a lot.
Dubois plays an average of 15 minutes per game (center of the third trio)…
He’s not even on the Kings’ first power play…
He’s the Kings’ second-highest-paid forward behind Phillip Danault and Anze Kopitar…
He’s the 29th-highest-paid forward in the NHL (ahead of Suzuki, Caufield and other Habs forwards)…
He was traded for Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick…
He has only 31 points in 67 games and seven Kings players have more than him…
He has (by far) his team’s worst differential(minus-16)…
Gab Vilardi has a much better points-per-game average than Dubois so far this season…
To think that some wanted to see the Habs sacrifice Kirby Dach or Juraj Slafkovsky in order to get Dubois…
Yes, Dubois is talented and yes, he’s a French-speaking Quebecer with the physique to dominate in the best league in the world…
For the time being, Pierre-Luc Dubois’ Hollywood reign seems more like a drama than a comedy or action movie.
In brief
– Stay tuned.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we learned a little more about the situation of Martin St-Louis’ (youngest) son today.
– David Reinbacher in Laval: it’s now official.
David Reinbacher is officially on the Laval Rocket roster according to the AHL website pic.twitter.com/63yRsDQqDc
David Reinbacher is officially on the Laval Rocket’s roster.
He is listed as No. 64. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DbosR3GJtw
– The latest episode of the Stanley25 podcast is a hit on YouTube.
Stanley25: an episode has just passed the 20,000 views mark on YouTube for the 1st time since the podcast was launched.
And in just 4 short days.
Big podcast @Jean_JT_Trudel, @GeorgesLaraque and @9millions_ pic.twitter.com/5puUqJVG7V
– When will CF Montréal turn a profit?
Another year in the red for @cfmontreal, even if the club manages to sell out every game and against Inter Miami, ticket prices skyrocketed… pic.twitter.com/zerYNv834E
