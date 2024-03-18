Pierre-Luc Dubois: a Hollywood disaster

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a good weekend: a goal and an assist on Friday night in Chicago, and an assist on Saturday in Dallas. That’s three points in two games for PLD.

If we look at thesmall picture, we can give Pierre-Luc a run for his money. Many Kings fans and Quebec hockey fans got excited over the weekend.But if we look at the forest as a whole, we quickly realize that flowers or excitement are not in order.Prior to the weekend, Dubois had collected just one goal and one assist in 11 games.

Even Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson have produced more than two points each in their last 11 games! And that’s saying a lot.

Dubois plays an average of 15 minutes per game (center of the third trio)…

He’s not even on the Kings’ first power play…

He’s the Kings’ second-highest-paid forward behind Phillip Danault and Anze Kopitar…

He’s the 29th-highest-paid forward in the NHL (ahead of Suzuki, Caufield and other Habs forwards)…

He was traded for Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick…

He has only 31 points in 67 games and seven Kings players have more than him…

He has (by far) his team’s worst differential(minus-16)…

He doesn’t hit much…

Gab Vilardi has a much better points-per-game average than Dubois so far this season…

In short, the Habs dodged a bullet by not offering the moon (in playerssalary) last summer. How many rumours were sending Dubois to Montreal atthe time?

To think that some wanted to see the Habs sacrifice Kirby Dach or Juraj Slafkovsky in order to get Dubois…

Yes, Dubois is talented and yes, he’s a French-speaking Quebecer with the physique to dominate in the best league in the world…

But there were plenty of red flags from Ohio and Manitoba, and Kent Hughes was right to take them into account. Obviously, Marc Bergevin (who is with the Kings, remember) ignored them.The 2023-24 season is a disaster, no less: the Kings, who have the elements to dominate, are fighting for a playoff spot right now, not least because of the disappointing performance of their new big forward. It remains to be seen how his next seven seasons (contract) will be characterized.

For the time being, Pierre-Luc Dubois’ Hollywood reign seems more like a drama than a comedy or action movie.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we learned a little more about the situation of Martin St-Louis’ (youngest) son today. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 18, 2024

– David Reinbacher in Laval: it’s now official.

David Reinbacher is officially on the Laval Rocket roster according to the AHL website pic.twitter.com/63yRsDQqDc – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 18, 2024

David Reinbacher is officially on the Laval Rocket’s roster. He is listed as No. 64. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DbosR3GJtw – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) March 18, 2024

– The latest episode of the Stanley25 podcast is a hit on YouTube.

Stanley25: an episode has just passed the 20,000 views mark on YouTube for the 1st time since the podcast was launched. And in just 4 short days. Big podcast @Jean_JT_Trudel, @GeorgesLaraque and @9millions_ pic.twitter.com/5puUqJVG7V – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 18, 2024

