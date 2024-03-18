David Reinbacher: this should be settled today

Over the weekend, the Habs focused on two subjects: the Martin St-Louis situation and the Swiss second division playoffs.

Obviously, we’ve been following hockey in Switzerland to find out whether David Reinbacher will have to play in a relegation series, but the answer is a resounding “no”. His season in Switzerland is therefore over, and he can come to Quebec.

And when I say Quebec, I mean Laval. The Rocket has done everything but say when he’ll lace up his skates for the first time with the Flanelle’s club-school.



We don’t know when, but as soon as we do you’ll know We don’t know when, but as soon as we do, you’ll know. – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 15, 2024

Obviously, seeing him in Laval for the end of the season is good news for the depth on the blue line, for the young man’s development and for the Rocket’s playoff chances.

After all, nothing is decided yet for Jean-François Houle’s men, who must finish in the top-5 of their division to qualify.

What’s important to know is that the plan to have Reinbacher in town sooner rather than later hasn’t changed. As Renaud Lavoie said this morning on BPM Sports, it’s probably a matter of hours before we get confirmation.

And of course, that’s a good thing. After all, the Rocket will no doubt want to get some practice in before they play, and the club will be in Laval this week to practice for the weekend’s games. There are games in Ontario from Friday to Sunday: two in Belleville and one in Toronto.

It will be interesting to follow his progress in training and see how much of an impact he can make in an AHL game over the next week.

And while we’re on the subject of hope, Adam Engstrom’s season in Europe isn’t over yet.

