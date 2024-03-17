A first defeat for Jake Allen with the Devils

Final.
Game Story: https://t.co/bwvXGsd82f pic.twitter.com/bUvfjg9YUe
– New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 17, 2024
Many didn’t expect the veteran to leave, due to his contract of $3.85 million per season, valid until the end of the 2024-25 season.
He was simply incredible during the game, but he didn’t get any help from his teammates.
Marc-Olivier Beaudoin also thought he played a great game, but would he have ” jinxed ” him, as he feared in his tweet?
I’m watching Vegas vs New Jersey right now and… Jake Allen is “goaling” a sincere one. Always great to see! #JespereNePasLeJinxer
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 17, 2024
The Golden Knights were just too good for the Devils, but the Devils couldn’t help Jake Allen by bringing some offense to reward his excellent work.
Did we mention… JAKE. ALLEN. pic.twitter.com/g9vYKIX2FS
– New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 17, 2024
I was initially very skeptical about the Devils acquiring Allen, as I honestly didn’t believe he could be the solution in front of the net for New Jersey.
Especially as he was struggling to make his mark in Montreal, I didn’t see how he could help the Devils, but his experience must come into play. He seems to be the right man for the job at the moment, but for how long?
If so, the Devils are in business. But for that to happen, they need better offensive support from Allen’s new teammates.
In gusto
– Heavy defeat for the Rocket in a crucial four-point game.
The Rocket lost 7-1 in Toronto and fell three points short of a playoff spot. Very disappointing performance against a team that was playing its 3rd game in as many days.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 17, 2024
– Erik Gudbranson shows off his communication skills on the ice during a ” mic’d up “.
Inside the mind of Erik Gudbranson as he’s wired up for sound! #CBJ pic.twitter.com/oq6w7X5uwW
– Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) March 17, 2024
– Now that’s a precise shot.
No angle is too tough for Thomas Chabot. pic.twitter.com/wtojfogyor
– NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024
– A first goal in 12 games for Crosby.
Sid ends the drought and gives the Pens the lead! pic.twitter.com/tnHPEMDGuG
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2024
– What a magnificent goal from Tim Stützle.
TIMMY STÜ
What an effort! pic.twitter.com/BI60XZqevK
– NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024