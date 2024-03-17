Skip to content
A first defeat for Jake Allen with the Devils
If there was one Montreal Canadiens trade that got everyone talking at the trade deadline, it was Jake Allen.

Many didn’t expect the veteran to leave, due to his contract of $3.85 million per season, valid until the end of the 2024-25 season.

In the end, Kent Hughes decided to withhold half his salary to obtain a conditional 3rd-round pick, which could become a second-round pick if Jake Allen plays a minimum of 40 games next year. The New Jersey Devils must also make the playoffs for this condition to be complete.

Upon his arrival in New Jersey, Allen got off to a poor start in his first game on March 14, but recovered to earn a 6-2 victory and a 35-save performance.

Now, the veteran goalkeeper was making his second start in his new colors, and once again, he performed very well.

Unfortunately, despite making 34 saves on 36 shots, the Vegas Golden Knights won 3-1, with the third goal coming in an empty net.

After two periods, the score was still 0-0 and Allen had stopped all 23 shots on goal.

He was simply incredible during the game, but he didn’t get any help from his teammates.

Marc-Olivier Beaudoin also thought he played a great game, but would he have ” jinxed ” him, as he feared in his tweet?

The Golden Knights were just too good for the Devils, but the Devils couldn’t help Jake Allen by bringing some offense to reward his excellent work.

Take a look at this magnificent save by Allen :

I was initially very skeptical about the Devils acquiring Allen, as I honestly didn’t believe he could be the solution in front of the net for New Jersey.

Especially as he was struggling to make his mark in Montreal, I didn’t see how he could help the Devils, but his experience must come into play. He seems to be the right man for the job at the moment, but for how long?

Can he perform like Akira Schmid did in the 2023 playoffs?

If so, the Devils are in business. But for that to happen, they need better offensive support from Allen’s new teammates.

