The Rocket is currently in a playoff position
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This morning, the Rocket organization received some bad news: Xavier Simoneau will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Laval therefore played a rare game without its fiery forward.

However, the club made a good impression and won the match 3-1.

Since February 18, the Rocket has had the Bridgeport Islanders’ number. It has won three of the four duels between the two teams. Its only setback came in overtime.

But the most recent victory means that, at the time of writing, Jean-François Houle’s troupe is in a playoff position. They are in fifth place in the North Division.

The top five clubs in the division participate in the playoffs. The fourth- and fifth-place teams face off in the first round in a two-of-three playoff, with the winner crossing swords with the top club in the next round in a three-of-five playoff.

Laval has one more point than the Marlies, who lost to the Rochester Americans tonight. Toronto, with three games in hand, could jump over Laval tomorrow when the Queen City club plays Rochester.

The Rocket and Marlies face off on the next two Sundays. An opportunity for our favourites to distance themselves from the Toronto outfit. The latter will be playing their third game in three days, which should help the Quebec team.

As for tonight’s game, as has been the case all season, the fans were out in force at Place Bell. 9734 people were in attendance, bringing the total attendance for 2023-2024 to 281,820. That’s a concession record.

And there are still five home games to go between now and the end of the regular season.

After a slump, things are much better in Laval right now.

The end of the season promises to be interesting, especially with the arrival of David Reinbacher soon.

Note that the Belleville Senators also lost on Friday night, and Laval is now one point behind them.

Here’s the current standings in the division:

