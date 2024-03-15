The Rocket is currently in a playoff position

Crowd of 9734 at Laval tonight
Season total of 281,820, eclipsing last year’s team mark of 275,000.
5 games left until the end of the season. What a success for the #Rocket #AHL
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 16, 2024
The Rocket wins its 4th consecutive game!https://t.co/BnrkLjyCaC pic.twitter.com/rUa9AzIX3D
– RDS (@RDSca) March 16, 2024
Since February 18, the Rocket has had the Bridgeport Islanders’ number. It has won three of the four duels between the two teams. Its only setback came in overtime.
But the most recent victory means that, at the time of writing, Jean-François Houle’s troupe is in a playoff position. They are in fifth place in the North Division.
As for tonight’s game, as has been the case all season, the fans were out in force at Place Bell. 9734 people were in attendance, bringing the total attendance for 2023-2024 to 281,820. That’s a concession record.
Here’s the current standings in the division:
Updated LAH North Division standings after tonight’s Rocket win! pic.twitter.com/qXfAzkPD4a
– RDS (@RDSca) March 16, 2024
In a gust
– Nice souvenir.
David Reinbacher meeting coach Marty after being drafted by the Habs last year pic.twitter.com/a0qq57hBYy
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 16, 2024
– Victory for the Lions.
VICTORYEEE!! Lions blank Idaho Steelheads!#Lions3R #ForgésEnsemble pic.twitter.com/18vJqJ5Xvg
– Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) March 16, 2024
– Quite a player!
33 STRAIGHT POINTS FOR EASTON COWAN!
With an assist tonight, Cowan now holds the longest point streak by a London Knight in the last 3 decades. pic.twitter.com/aYhi89POO3
– BarDown (@BarDown) March 16, 2024
– Well done.
Golf: Two Canadians chase Clark at TPC Sawgrass!https://t.co/LgrOkZmv8z
– RDS (@RDSca) March 16, 2024
– Nice acquisition!
NFL: Jets find Aaron Rodgers’ protector!https://t.co/aMSCUxvtzs
– RDS (@RDSca) March 16, 2024