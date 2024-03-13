Kings in Quebec City: many tickets still available

More and more, the National Hockey League is trying to attract fans from cities not currently established in the Bettman circuit.We even saw games in Sweden during the 2023 pre-season, in a series called NHL Global Series, an international series that has been around for a few years now.

We’ll be able to see a game from this series, for a regular-season clash in Europe. The Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars will face off on November 1ᵉʳ and 2, 2024 in Tampere, Finland.

For the 2024 preseason, the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils will face off in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 4 and 5.

However, there will also be two preparatory games presented at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City. The Los Angeles Kings will cross swords with the Boston Bruins on October 3, 2024, and with the Florida Panthers on October 5.

Against all expectations, tickets don’t seem to be selling that quickly.

Tickets for the Kings pre-season games in Quebec City are not exactly flying off the shelves. The Boston game on a Thursday does seem to be doing somewhat better than the Panthers game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kpW8cBt2ju – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) March 13, 2024

As you can see from Andrew Zadarnowski’s tweet above, tickets in the middle sections are much more popular than the other sections, which still have plenty of ticket choices.

I’m very surprised. I honestly thought hockey fans in Quebec City would come out much more than this for tickets to NHL games in the provincial capital.

I should point out that it’s not necessarily abnormal for preseason games of this kind not to sell out quickly in advance.

There are still more than six months to go before the start of the 2024 preseason, but let’s just say it’s not looking good for Quebec City, which has been part of NHL expansion rumours for quite some time now.

Personally, I’d have preferred to see the Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens. I think it would have been a more appropriate duel.

As we know, there’s a strong Bruins fan base in Quebec City, and having a great Montreal-Boston rivalry in the city could have increased ticket sales.

In gusto

– Perhaps his new rap album has earned him a contract?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puck Empire (@puckempire)

– The Laval Rocket is simply on fire tonight.

The Rocket is having quite a draft. Sean Farrell adds to the Rocket’s lead, taking advantage of Logan Mailloux’s return shot on the horizontal bar. 5-0 Laval and it’s not even halftime yet. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 14, 2024

– What a pass from Roman Josi.

Gustav Nyquist makes no mistake off of a gorgeous stretch pass from Roman Josi. : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/GzoOIIIuOm – NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2024

– A fine plateau reached by the veteran defenseman.