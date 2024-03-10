Wild pulls goalie in overtime to win game

In OT, if you pull the goalie and get scored on, you lose the point already earned. https://t.co/j5kN7y1eBk
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 10, 2024
We’ve seen a few stories where the coach decides to pull his goalie very early in the game, usually when there’s a bigger deficit to make up.
We’ve seen Patrick Roy do it, but what about those who pull their goalie in overtime?
Well, the Minnesota Wild decided to bench Marc-André Fleury in favor of a fourth forward in overtime.
Minnesota, needing 2 points, pulled the goalie in OT. If the Predators had scored, the Wild would have got 0 points. What a gamble https://t.co/7VoNfOBSgy
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 10, 2024
The @mnwild scored the overtime winner with an extra attacker that was not due to a delayed penalty. The last team to score a goal in that scenario was Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2017 against Boston.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Rm4Bk2ReWe https://t.co/BXeMoaRqWr
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 11, 2024
That’s what Elliotte Friedman said in response to a reader:
I wasn’t aware of this rule, but it’s a good way to use this tactic only when necessary.
And as long as they’ve gone to overtime, they might as well give themselves as many chances as possible to come out on top.
At the time of writing, the Wild are in 5th place in the Central Division, with the St. Louis Blues just behind, who have a two-game lead over John Hynes’ team after this game.
Imagine if the Wild had lost this game to Nashville…
