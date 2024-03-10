Blocked shots: Kaiden Guhle among the NHL elite

Every active player with 600+ assists and is a +100:
When it’s time to score a goal, the Montreal Canadiens can count on Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky to take care of most of it.
But it’s not just Savard who stands out defensively.
You might think that the Quebecer leads the team in blocked shots, as this is one of his strengths. However, with just over 20 missed games, he’s not among the club’s top two in total.
Indeed, it’s young defenseman Kaiden Guhle who leads the way in this regard, with a grand total of 160 blocked shots in 60 games played.
As I mentioned earlier, Savard is not among the league’s elite in this respect, as the 22 games he missed hurt him.
Rather surprising, I’d say, as Matheson and defense have never been a good mix, but he doesn’t seem afraid to get in front of a shot to help his team.
As for Savard, the Saint-Hyacinthe native has 116 blocked shots, which is the equivalent of 2.76 blocked shots per game. That’s pretty impressive, because it puts him 6th in the NHL, while Guhle is right behind him with 2.67 blocked shots per game.
Seeing the Tricolore perform well in this regard may seem encouraging, but it could also mean that opponents are spending a lot of time in the Habs’ zone.
