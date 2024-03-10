Alexander Barabanov was about to be traded to the New York Rangers yesterday…but then, the deal fell through. What happened? https://t.co/oE9C7Y8NhK
– Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 9, 2024
The Tomas Hertl trade has (already) prevented the Sharks from completing another transaction
In return, the Sharks got prospect David Edstrom (drafted in the first round at the last draft) and a first-round pick… but they also had to give away two third-round picks.
That said, the most peculiar detail was that the Sharks also had to withhold salary… on a contract that will expire in 2030.
Given that the club is already withholding money on Brent Burns’ contract (until the summer of 2025) and Erik Karlsson’s (until the summer of 2027), the Sharks are handcuffed in terms of salary withholding. In fact, they can no longer withhold a new salary until July 1, 2025.
The Rangers needed the Sharks to withhold salary… but they could no longer do so.
Even worse: the Sharks had told Barabanov that he would definitely be traded before the trade deadline, and it looked like they were about to fulfill that promise, but the Russian player’s $3.5M cap hit meant that the Rangers couldn’t afford him.
And since the Hertl deal came late in the day, it would have been difficult to find a third team willing to withhold salary instead of the Sharks. So the deal simply never happened, probably to Barabanov’s displeasure.
Maybe David Edstrom and the player drafted with the other first-round pick will prove me wrong and turn the Sharks around on their own… but Mike Grier better get creative to navigate through all this in the years to come.
In a gust
– Ouch.
Erik Karlsson last 7 games: 0 pts. #LetsGoPens
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 10, 2024
– Hopefully she’ll be back soon.
A first game this season without the services of@pou29Marie-Philip Poulin, with a knee injury.@RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/607iToxJN6
– Diane Sauvé (@DSauve_rc) March 10, 2024
– Logan O’Connor will miss the rest of the season.
Per head coach Jared Bednar, forward Logan O’Connor will have season-ending hip surgery.
– Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 10, 2024
– Nice read.
In this edition of Rink Fries, @JeffMarek dives into the ongoing debate around the Golden Knights’ use of LTIR, the players who didn’t move at the NHL trade deadline and the turnaround for Toronto’s PWHL team.
Presented by @bet365ca. https://t.co/6ZPjyaxgUj
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 10, 2024
– It’s understandable.
Aaron Judge, on the other hand, had kind words for the Dodgers player. https://t.co/KdypRSmMMV
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 10, 2024