Skip to content
News

Kings looking to trade Pierre-Luc Dubois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kings looking to trade Pierre-Luc Dubois
Credit: YouTube
Pierre-Luc Dubois is in his first season with the Kings.

How are things going?

Let’s just say it’s not great. In fact, let’s just say it’s not great at all.

The Kings thought they had acquired a player who would enable them to solidify their center line, but Dubois finds himself at the heart of a number of criticisms.

He is criticized for his attitude, for not showing up every night…

It’s getting so bad that, according to Jacob Billington, who covers the Ottawa Senators for The Hockey Writers, the Kings are looking to trade Dubois:

Also according to Billington, the Kings have been talking to the Bruins about a possible deal involving Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark.

It would make sense in a way, because Boston has a cruel lack of depth at center…

But do the Bruins want to go after a 25-year-old who’s already on his third NHL team and has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for some time?

Pierre-Luc Dubois has the size and qualities to be one of the dominant players in the NHL… But he’s lazy because he doesn’t want to give it his all on the ice all the time, and that’s where the problem lies.

Dubois’ contract is and will remain untradeable, because he doesn’t deliver the goods on the ice.

The Kings knew there were red flags in his case before offering him an EIGHT-YEAR contract, valued at $8.5 million per season… But they got caught, and now they’ve got a big, fat problem on their hands.

Imagine if the Canadi… #Oops

Breaking news

– Kyle Okposo is heading to Florida.

– Minor transaction between the Ducks and the Avalanche.

– Makes sense.

– Good point.

– Too bad.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content