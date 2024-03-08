Confirming #nhljets are acquiring Tyler Toffoli from #njdevils.@DarrenDreger first.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024
Tyler Toffoli traded to the Jets
But now it’s a great move for the Jets, who also recently acquired Sean Monahan. They played together in Ottawa in junior and are good friends.
Toffoli is an excellent scorer, with 26 goals in 61 games so far this season. He’s used to being traded and performing with a new team, so the Jets should get a great guy for the playoffs.
This will be Toffoli’s sixth NHL team, after the Kings and Canucks. Including Winnipeg, he has played for four Canadian teams.
To make him even more comfortable, we’d have to give him one more friend…
So, Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli in Winnipeg. All they need is Josh Anderson.
– Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) March 8, 2024
The Jets know they can’t sign free agents en masse, so additions must be made via trade. I like what I see from the Jets, then.
Breaking news
– Pat Maroon to Boston.
Hearing Pat Maroon has been traded from the #mnwild to the #bruins
– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 8, 2024
– Colin White skates.
Canadiens cancelled practice today but Colin White’s getting in some reps with Adam Nicholas in Brossard. pic.twitter.com/pkuCuOs94E
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 8, 2024
– Jordan Eberle stays in Seattle.
Jordan Eberle #SeaKraken
$4.75M x 2 year extension
Includes a full NTChttps://t.co/2SyZ7gXYoZ
– CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 8, 2024
– Malcolm Subban to Columbus.
TRADE: #CBJ have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the St. Louis Blues. He has been assigned to @monstershockey.https://t.co/m6MX06ZUrH
– CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) March 8, 2024
– He’s not happy.
TO SEE: Michel Bergeron is fed up “en c****” with the five-year planhttps://t.co/lyplJHkhbc
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 8, 2024