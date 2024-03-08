Skip to content
News

Tyler Toffoli traded to the Jets
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Tyler Toffoli traded to the Jets
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Winnipeg Jets are still in action.

The Manitoba club has acquired the services of Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils. He had been rumored for a few days and was clearly one to watch.

But now it’s a great move for the Jets, who also recently acquired Sean Monahan. They played together in Ottawa in junior and are good friends.

The return will be in draft picks.

Toffoli is an excellent scorer, with 26 goals in 61 games so far this season. He’s used to being traded and performing with a new team, so the Jets should get a great guy for the playoffs.

Remember that he won the Cup in 2014 in L.A. and went to the finals in 2021 with the Habs.

He earns $4.25 million a year until the end of the season. He is still on his four-year contract signed with the Canadiens for the 2020-2021 season. He has since moved to Calgary, New Jersey and Winnipeg.

This will be Toffoli’s sixth NHL team, after the Kings and Canucks. Including Winnipeg, he has played for four Canadian teams.

To make him even more comfortable, we’d have to give him one more friend…

The Jets know they can’t sign free agents en masse, so additions must be made via trade. I like what I see from the Jets, then.

To be continued.

Breaking news

– Pat Maroon to Boston.

– Colin White skates.

– Jordan Eberle stays in Seattle.

– Malcolm Subban to Columbus.

– He’s not happy.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content