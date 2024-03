The Hurricanes haven’t finished moving.

After acquiring Jake Guentzel last night…

Don Waddell has now acquired Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was recently sent to the AHL.

Not surprisingly, the Capitals are keeping 50% of his salary ($7.8M)…

Pending trading call, Evgeni Kuznetsov is being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2025 third-round pick.

Washington is retaining 50 percent on Kuznetsov (one more year next season at a $7.8 M AAV) – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

His contract expires at the end of next season (24-25).The Capitals also receive a 3rd-round pick in return:

