The Canadiens traded forward Jan Mysak to the Anaheim Ducks in the final minutes.

In return, the Flanelle obtained Jacob Perreault, a Quebecer who is Yanic’s son. Kent Hughes’ deal is primarily for the Laval Rocket, obviously.

Perreault is a former first-round pick in 2020.

Details to come…