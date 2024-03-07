David Savard: “growing interest” at the moment, says David Pagnotta

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired the services of Joel Edmundson in the last few minutes. It’s a good move for the playoffs, as he’s built for spring hockey.

Does this mean David Savard won’t be going to Toronto? That’s a good question. In any case, it reduces the Maple Leafs’ need for him, let’s face it.

But elsewhere in the NHL, Savard is clearly in demand.

According to David Pagnotta, the Quebec defenseman is currently in “increased demand” throughout the NHL. According to what’s circulating, he could be on his way out by tomorrow.

There appears to be increased interest in #GoHabsGo RD David Savard, who has one more year left on his contract with a $3.5M cap hit. Some around the situation believe there’s a chance he will be moved by the deadline. We’ll see, but talk seems to have picked up. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024

Discussions seem to have resumed.

That certainly doesn’t mean he’ll be traded, since if he does leave, it’s only if Kent Hughes has his price. That said, the more demand there is, the quicker the bidding gets going.

So it’s possible right now.

That said, if prices are similar to those of the last few days and lower than we think, he might not leave either. After all, the Habs don’t want to trade him because there’s no rush.

It will take an offer that can’t be refused to move him.

All #CHs fans would like to see Kent Hughes traded by 3:00 p.m. tomorrow, but the truth is that he has no obligation to move so quickly if he doesn’t get his price. It’s this summer that things are likely to get moving. And at the next deadline! #Habs #Canadiens – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 7, 2024

