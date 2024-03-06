Jean Perron calls Chris Chelios a liar

February 25 was a special day in Chicago.

The Hawks took on the Red Wings at home, and it was Patrick Kane’s return to town…

But the Hawks also took advantage of Kane’s visit to retire the jersey of Chris Chelios, another legend of the organization.

The former Canadiens defenseman shared a moving speech with Hawks fans, saying above all how much he enjoyed his years in Chicago.

He also said that the trade that sent him to Chicago turned out to be “the happiest day of his life”…

I can believe he was honoured by the Hawks, but there’s a fine line between telling lies and doing the same! – Jean Perron

And after hearing his comments, Jean Perron called him a liar:

Jean Perron maintains that Chelios has said in the past that he would have liked to finish his career in Montreal, and that this is documented…

And he goes on to say that it’s a slap in the face to Canadiens and Habs fans :

CHRONICLE | “I can tell you that back then, our capital didn’t have that reputation with all the NHL players and it was often hell during the trade period.” https://t.co/Rqiig4vkch pic.twitter.com/MCKav9UI8S – La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) March 6, 2024

I feel like some people are getting a little too carried away with Chelios’ comments.

Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t necessarily matter.

Chris Chelios was born in Chicago and has been able to play in his city for a long time.

It’s only natural that the feeling is a little, a lot, special…

Note that in his article, Jean Perron also maintains that the players “loved” playing for the Habs.

Clearly, this is no longer the case, if his comments are anything to go by… And I get the impression that this, too, is lacking.

In bursts

– Makes sense.

Bryan Hayes on Sportscentre says David Savard is worth a 1st RDer for the Leafs, shoots right, has term, has a ring and has a physical component to his game. Says he is not sure Liljegren can play in the playoffs, but knows Savard can. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 6, 2024

– Love it.

Folks….NHL #Masters update…moving day has come to a close and we have got some players on absolute HEATERS..no one is hotter than our 3rd round leader Philipp Kurashev..rocketing up the leaderboard!!!! But we’ve got 18yo rookie sensation Bedard nipping at his heels!!! So… pic.twitter.com/FY8wCegjLH – Mike Commodore (@commie22) March 6, 2024

– Happy reading.

Le Canadien | Uncertainty surrounding Barron https://t.co/np10vsZLyb – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 6, 2024

– Good for you!

Le Canadien en bref | Savard and Xhekaj found each other https://t.co/f0qot309uW – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 6, 2024

– A big challenge.

In the rain, CF Montreal prepares to face “Messi and friends“https://t.co/B8Zg9EzEdE – RDS (@RDSca) March 6, 2024

– Nice.