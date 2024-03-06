Skip to content
Jean Perron calls Chris Chelios a liar
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
February 25 was a special day in Chicago.

The Hawks took on the Red Wings at home, and it was Patrick Kane’s return to town…

But the Hawks also took advantage of Kane’s visit to retire the jersey of Chris Chelios, another legend of the organization.

The former Canadiens defenseman shared a moving speech with Hawks fans, saying above all how much he enjoyed his years in Chicago.

He also said that the trade that sent him to Chicago turned out to be “the happiest day of his life”…

And after hearing his comments, Jean Perron called him a liar:

I can believe he was honoured by the Hawks, but there’s a fine line between telling lies and doing the same! – Jean Perron

Jean Perron maintains that Chelios has said in the past that he would have liked to finish his career in Montreal, and that this is documented…

And he goes on to say that it’s a slap in the face to Canadiens and Habs fans :

I feel like some people are getting a little too carried away with Chelios’ comments.

Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t necessarily matter.

Chris Chelios was born in Chicago and has been able to play in his city for a long time.

It’s only natural that the feeling is a little, a lot, special…

Note that in his article, Jean Perron also maintains that the players “loved” playing for the Habs.

Clearly, this is no longer the case, if his comments are anything to go by… And I get the impression that this, too, is lacking.

