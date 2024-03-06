Rafaël Harvey-Pinard catches Martin St-Louis “talking dirty” about him

Last night was Rafaël Harvey-Pinard’s first game since February 10.

The forward did well under the circumstances because he was recovering from an injury, even though he spent just under eleven minutes on the ice against the Preds.

What’s more, he was playing center!

In the end, the Quebecer didn’t win any of his face-offs (5), and Martin St-Louis discussed this today after team practice.

The Flanelle coach admitted that he liked his player’s game, but that Rafaël also needs to improve certain aspects of his game when he plays center, a position he could play for the rest of the season .

For example? When RHP was on the ice, there were a few forbidden clearances on the part of the Habs… And St-Louis talked about it at the press conference with a smile on his face.

That’s when the player interrupted his coach as the latter was “speaking ill” of him… And it led to a beautiful moment:

“Hey, HP! I complimented you too!” A moment that can’t be made up as the coach, discussing Rafaël Harvey-Pinard’s challenges in the face-off circle, saw his forward come off the ice and walk past him at the same time. pic.twitter.com/DOk6YFLu89 – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 6, 2024

The Tricolore driver wanted to be reassuring to his protégé, telling him that he also complimented his game.

But you’ll understand that it was all done in good spirits.

Martin St-Louis’ smile says it all:

It just goes to show what a great atmosphere there is in the room and within the Montreal Canadiens organization.

It’s been tougher lately, with the club losing more often than not, but everyone’s focused on the same goal (progression) and it’s easier to have fun in those times.

It’s also important for the guys to have a good relationship, and this proves it, too.

Martin St-Louis and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard are both Quebecers, to boot… So there’s plenty of opportunity to screw each other over when the time comes.

It’s refreshing, at least.

And Martin St-Louis’s laughter is truly contagious.

