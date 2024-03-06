Alex Wennberg traded to New York | Avalanche wants goalie despite recent additions

Kraken retain 50 percent on Wennberg
Seattle gets 2nd in 24 and 4th in 25
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024
Looks like it’s the trade deadline before the trade deadline today in the NHL.
And it doesn’t seem to be letting up.
The Kraken will retain 50% of Wennberg’s salary ($4.5 million) and in return will receive a second-round pick in 20254 and a fourth-round pick in 2025.
It’s crazy to think that the Senators got a worse return for Vladimir Tarasenko, when Wennberg also had a no-trade clause…
We’re not talking about a guy with the talent to single-handedly change a game, but he’s a responsible center on 200 feet of ice who can be used anywhere.
He’s been playing PP and PK in Seattle for the past two and a half years, which certainly appeals to management in New York.
The Rangers just made a good move, at least, because they got their hands on an excellent center…
Chris MacFarland is aggressive
Chris MacFarland traded for the services of Sean Walker and Casey Middlestadt today, but he still has room to move between now and Friday…
Avs still kicking around getting a new goalie. We’ll see.
– Adrian Dater (@adater) March 6, 2024
Obviously, the name Jake Allen ($3.85M per season) comes to mind quickly because there has been talk of the veteran’s potential to end up in Colorado.
According to Cap Friendly data, Chris MacFarland still has $3,043,468 under the cap to improve his club…
Could Allen become the solution to the Avalanche’s problem?
Leafs look to Washington
In Toronto, they’re looking to improve the club’s defense any way they can.
However, that doesn’t mean we should expect the Leafs to hit a home run.
There are cheapskate options on the market…
David Pagnotta reported on Twitter that the Leafs have inquired with the Capitals for the veteran’s services:
Toronto has recently checked back on Joel Edmundson of the Capitals as they continue to navigate the D market
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024
Extension
Sean Walker, who was eventually traded to the Avalanche for a first-round pick (and Ryan Johansen)…
Daniel Brière is one of the most active GMs in the NHL today, because after trading Walker to Colorado and putting Johansen’s name on the waivers…
Report: Flyers sign Seeler to 4-year extension https://t.co/WHhrEjbVuy
– theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) March 6, 2024