Alex Wennberg traded to New York | Avalanche wants goalie despite recent additions

Looks like it’s the trade deadline before the trade deadline today in the NHL.

And it doesn’t seem to be letting up.

The renowned Pierre LeBrun reported on Twitter that the Rangers have acquired Kraken forward Alex Wennberg.

The Kraken will retain 50% of Wennberg’s salary ($4.5 million) and in return will receive a second-round pick in 20254 and a fourth-round pick in 2025.

Kraken retain 50 percent on Wennberg

Seattle gets 2nd in 24 and 4th in 25 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

The center forward will become an uncompensated free agent this summer.

It’s crazy to think that the Senators got a worse return for Vladimir Tarasenko, when Wennberg also had a no-trade clause…

Oh well.Alex Wennberg is one of the most underrated players in the National League.

We’re not talking about a guy with the talent to single-handedly change a game, but he’s a responsible center on 200 feet of ice who can be used anywhere.

He’s been playing PP and PK in Seattle for the past two and a half years, which certainly appeals to management in New York.

The Rangers just made a good move, at least, because they got their hands on an excellent center…

Chris MacFarland is aggressive

And they needed one:The Avalanche have long been rumored to be looking for an experienced goaltender to back up Alexandar Georgiev in net.

Chris MacFarland traded for the services of Sean Walker and Casey Middlestadt today, but he still has room to move between now and Friday…

Avs still kicking around getting a new goalie. We’ll see. – Adrian Dater (@adater) March 6, 2024

And on that subject, Adrian Dater reported in the last hour that the club would still be in the running for the services of a goalkeeper:

Obviously, the name Jake Allen ($3.85M per season) comes to mind quickly because there has been talk of the veteran’s potential to end up in Colorado.

According to Cap Friendly data, Chris MacFarland still has $3,043,468 under the cap to improve his club…

Could Allen become the solution to the Avalanche’s problem?

Leafs look to Washington

In Toronto, they’re looking to improve the club’s defense any way they can.

Brad Treliving even seems willing to part with a first-round pick if need be!

However, that doesn’t mean we should expect the Leafs to hit a home run.

There are cheapskate options on the market…

Like Joel Edmundson in Washington.

David Pagnotta reported on Twitter that the Leafs have inquired with the Capitals for the veteran’s services:

Toronto has recently checked back on Joel Edmundson of the Capitals as they continue to navigate the D market – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024

Extension

Two players in particular were getting a lot of attention from the Flyers ahead of the trade deadline.

Sean Walker, who was eventually traded to the Avalanche for a first-round pick (and Ryan Johansen)…

And then there was Nick Seeler, who, like Walker, plays the defenseman position.

Daniel Brière is one of the most active GMs in the NHL today, because after trading Walker to Colorado and putting Johansen’s name on the waivers…

Report: Flyers sign Seeler to 4-year extension https://t.co/WHhrEjbVuy – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) March 6, 2024

Now we learn that Seeler has signed a four-year contract extension (!), which will pay him an average of $2.7 million per season.