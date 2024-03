Wow, a bomb just went off in the NHL.The Colorado Avalanche, who snapped up Sean Walker in the final minutes, completed a monster deal by sending Bowen Byram to Buffalo.

Chris MacFarland (GM) gets forward Casey Mittelstadt in return:

It’s a one for one deal: Casey Mittlestadt to Colorado for Bowen Byram. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2024

More details to come…