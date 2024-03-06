Adam Henrique to Edmonton | Sean Walker traded to Colorado

EDM sent a first-rounder this year to ANA for Henrique/Carrick. Plus another later conditional pick.
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2024
The deal is perfect for the Oilers because it’s exactly what they needed.
They went for a right-handed center to solidify the center line… And Henrique is an established NHL veteran who knows the game and, on top of that, is having a good season (42 points in 60 games).
I can’t wait to see how it all turns out, because the club has already been dominant for a few months after getting off to a pretty rocky start.
The Oilers may not have gotten the defenseman they wanted in the first place, but that doesn’t mean they’ll move again after making such a big deal with the Ducks.
Elsewhere in the NHL…
Daniel Brière decided to trade his defenseman to Colorado…
Ryan Johansen heads to Philadelphia in Sean Walker deal! #NHLTradeDeadline https://t.co/vW6K7BDJjs
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 6, 2024
If it’s impossible for Ryan Johansen to have positive value, that means Sean Walker didn’t have the value of a first-round pick.
I have a feeling that without Johansen and his bad contract, the Flyers could have gone for a second-round pick for Walker… At most.
