Adam Henrique to Edmonton | Sean Walker traded to Colorado

EDM sent a first-rounder this year to ANA for Henrique/Carrick. Plus another later conditional pick. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2024

The Oilers wanted to add depth for the playoffs.Ken Holland succeeded in his mission, as he traded for the services of Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, two players who were playing with the Anaheim Ducks.The Oilers had to part with a first-round pick in the transaction:

The deal is perfect for the Oilers because it’s exactly what they needed.

They went for a right-handed center to solidify the center line… And Henrique is an established NHL veteran who knows the game and, on top of that, is having a good season (42 points in 60 games).

I can’t wait to see how it all turns out, because the club has already been dominant for a few months after getting off to a pretty rocky start.

With the first-round pick sent to the Ducks, that takes a first-round pick off the market if David Savard is traded.

The Oilers may not have gotten the defenseman they wanted in the first place, but that doesn’t mean they’ll move again after making such a big deal with the Ducks.

Interestingly, the Flyers have finally come to a decision with Sean Walker.

Daniel Brière decided to trade his defenseman to Colorado…

Ryan Johansen heads to Philadelphia in Sean Walker deal! #NHLTradeDeadline https://t.co/vW6K7BDJjs – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 6, 2024

And the Avalanche paid dearly for the 29-year-old.Chris MacFarland gave away a first-round pick to improve his defense, and he also included Ryan Johansen in the deal:

If it’s impossible for Ryan Johansen to have positive value, that means Sean Walker didn’t have the value of a first-round pick.

I have a feeling that without Johansen and his bad contract, the Flyers could have gone for a second-round pick for Walker… At most.

More details to come…