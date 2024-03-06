Skip to content
A day of treatments for Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

You know the cliché that at this point in the hockey season, nobody is 100% healthy? That everyone in a club has a little boo-boo?

This is clearly the case with the Habs, where players often need time off training to undergo treatment. Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Jayden Struble and company have all had days off recently.

How about today? Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky won’t be able to take the ice in Raleigh.

Remember that both players played yesterday in Nashville. We’ll have to hope they can play tomorrow in Carolina, since both are important to the club.

Slaf, although he’s slowed down in recent games, is still a first-trio winger. He’s clearly slowed by injury, having been a game-time decision last night, but still.

And Newhook is one of the club’s three centers, along with Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard played center yesterday, demonstrating that the club doesn’t have the luxury of losing a center like Newhook.

Really, they don’t.

Of course, we’re still more than 24 hours away from tomorrow’s game. We’ll see if the guys are better tomorrow for the final game of the club’s four-game road trip.

It’s still early to conclude anything at this point.

Details to come…

