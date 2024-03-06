Skip to content
Rumour corner: the Canucks (really) want Jake Guentzel
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The deadline is approaching.

With two days to go before the deadline, rumours are bound to surface around the NHL. Discussions between hockey executives are undoubtedly on the rise. They’re laying the groundwork for the next few days.

Here, then, is a brief summary of the current rumours on the Bettman circuit.

Jake Guentzel continues to be the talk of the town

Obviously, Jake Guentzel’s name continues to be the talk of the town. The Canucks (who could send Elias Lindholm to Boston…) are in the picture, as everyone knows.

And it would seem that while other clubs, including the Predators and Rangers, are obviously in the running, the Canucks are particularly aggressive in the matter.

According to Josh Yohe, who covers the Penguins, it would appear that Vancouver’s management (who are former Penguins…) are very keen to get the player.

Remember that it could happen today, according to what’s been circulating since yesterday… and remember that Sidney Crosby wouldn’t like to see him go.

More than Vladimir Tarasenko in Florida?

As you may know, the Panthers have acquired Vladimir Tarasenko. But does this mean that the Sunrise club has necessarily finished its shopping? Not for sure.

The name of Max Pacioretty is also being bandied about, as is that of Jakub Chychrun. But we have to wonder whether these names are still in circulation, now that Tarasenko is in town.

The Devils’ choice

The Devils’ #1 option for a goaltender is still Jacob Markstrom of the Flames. We know this won’t be easy to do , since there’s no indication he’ll be traded.

Could Linus Ullmark or Kevin Lankinen be options?

We should also remember that a certain Jake Allen is still available. I don’t think he’s the Devils’ dream goalie… but Martin Brodeur knows him well.

For what it’s worth?

In brief

– Colton Parayko: his name is circulating in Toronto.

– Anthony Duclair thinking of staying in San Jose?

– Interesting.

– Four wins in a row for Patrick Roy’s team.

