Rumour corner: the Canucks (really) want Jake Guentzel

Multiple teams are in on Guentzel, obviously.
But I’ve been told by numerous sources that Vancouver is very aggressively trying to make a deal happen.
– Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 6, 2024
With two days to go before the deadline, rumours are bound to surface around the NHL. Discussions between hockey executives are undoubtedly on the rise. They’re laying the groundwork for the next few days.
Obviously, Jake Guentzel’s name continues to be the talk of the town. The Canucks (who could send Elias Lindholm to Boston…) are in the picture, as everyone knows.
According to Josh Yohe, who covers the Penguins, it would appear that Vancouver’s management (who are former Penguins…) are very keen to get the player.
Remember that it could happen today, according to what’s been circulating since yesterday… and remember that Sidney Crosby wouldn’t like to see him go.
Florida is among the desired destinations for both Tarasenko and I believe for Pacioretty, too… both have full no-move clauses helping them control the process.
But I mean, who can blame anyone for wanting to go to Florida right now. First-place team and palm trees. https://t.co/9YRtprXHC3
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024
The Devils’ choice
The Devils’ #1 option for a goaltender is still Jacob Markstrom of the Flames. We know this won’t be easy to do , since there’s no indication he’ll be traded.
Devils goalie options: preferred route is still to get Markstrom out of Calgary, or does an Ullmark trade with Boston make sense. If that can’t be, then wait until summer to fix the net but in meantime, maybe a stopgap measure. Rental Kevin Lankinen in Nash as an option?
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024
We should also remember that a certain Jake Allen is still available. I don’t think he’s the Devils’ dream goalie… but Martin Brodeur knows him well.
For what it’s worth?
In brief
– Colton Parayko: his name is circulating in Toronto.
Colton Parayko has a full NTC. Would have to waive to accept deal. Hasn’t been asked. #stlblues
– Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 6, 2024
– Anthony Duclair thinking of staying in San Jose?
I’m told Anthony Duclair has hired Paul Theofanous as his new agent. There have been some contract talks with #SJSharks lately, but San Jose continues to navigate the trade waters.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024
– Interesting.
– Four wins in a row for Patrick Roy’s team.
“I’ve been confident the day I took the job. I will say this to you, that’s the reason I came here. Because I like this team and I believe in this team, absolutely”
– Patrick Roy pic.twitter.com/r8dNsZmPVl
– Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) March 6, 2024