Rumour corner: the Canucks (really) want Jake Guentzel

The deadline is approaching.

With two days to go before the deadline, rumours are bound to surface around the NHL. Discussions between hockey executives are undoubtedly on the rise. They’re laying the groundwork for the next few days.

Here, then, is a brief summary of the current rumours on the Bettman circuit.

Obviously, Jake Guentzel’s name continues to be the talk of the town. The Canucks (who could send Elias Lindholm to Boston…) are in the picture, as everyone knows.

Multiple teams are in on Guentzel, obviously.

But I’ve been told by numerous sources that Vancouver is very aggressively trying to make a deal happen. – Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 6, 2024

And it would seem that while other clubs, including the Predators and Rangers , are obviously in the running, the Canucks are particularly aggressive in the matter.

According to Josh Yohe, who covers the Penguins, it would appear that Vancouver’s management (who are former Penguins…) are very keen to get the player.

Remember that it could happen today, according to what’s been circulating since yesterday… and remember that Sidney Crosby wouldn’t like to see him go.

Florida is among the desired destinations for both Tarasenko and I believe for Pacioretty, too… both have full no-move clauses helping them control the process.

But I mean, who can blame anyone for wanting to go to Florida right now. First-place team and palm trees. https://t.co/9YRtprXHC3 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

More than Vladimir Tarasenko in Florida?As you may know, the Panthers have acquired Vladimir Tarasenko . But does this mean that the Sunrise club has necessarily finished its shopping? Not for sure.The name of Max Pacioretty is also being bandied about, as is that of Jakub Chychrun . But we have to wonder whether these names are still in circulation, now that Tarasenko is in town.

The Devils’ choice

The Devils’ #1 option for a goaltender is still Jacob Markstrom of the Flames. We know this won’t be easy to do , since there’s no indication he’ll be traded.

Devils goalie options: preferred route is still to get Markstrom out of Calgary, or does an Ullmark trade with Boston make sense. If that can’t be, then wait until summer to fix the net but in meantime, maybe a stopgap measure. Rental Kevin Lankinen in Nash as an option? – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

Could Linus Ullmark or Kevin Lankinen be options?

We should also remember that a certain Jake Allen is still available. I don’t think he’s the Devils’ dream goalie… but Martin Brodeur knows him well.

For what it’s worth?

In brief

– Colton Parayko: his name is circulating in Toronto.

Colton Parayko has a full NTC. Would have to waive to accept deal. Hasn’t been asked. #stlblues – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 6, 2024

– Anthony Duclair thinking of staying in San Jose?

I’m told Anthony Duclair has hired Paul Theofanous as his new agent. There have been some contract talks with #SJSharks lately, but San Jose continues to navigate the trade waters. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024

– Interesting.

