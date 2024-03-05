Flames owners turn down Jacob Markstrom trade

As we all know by now, Jacob Markstrom is a man in demand. After all, he’s having a great season and, in my opinion, he’s one of the NHL’s best goalies.

The Devils came very close to acquiring him, but the deal fell through.

The goalie exercised his no-trade clause to go to New Jersey, and a deal was reportedly struck. However, Don Maloney, the Flames’ president of hockey operations, vetoed the deal at the request of the ownership group. This is what Frank Seravalli wrote last night.

50 names in play, 4 days from Deadline: https://t.co/eHe3NyS33A pic.twitter.com/gpnsfvIIY2 – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 5, 2024

In the same text, the journalist indicated that the Swede is less and less certain to be traded, which opens the door to Kent Hughes in the Jake Allen dossier.

We know that the Habs goaltender’s name is in all the trade rumours. Will the GM be able toshave his salary elsewhere? We’ll see on Friday (or sooner).

Another goaltender who’s been attracting interest but is less talked about: Linus Ullmark. That’s right, the Ullmark who won the Vézina Trophy last year and is currently playing for an aspiring club.

Yesterday, he wasn’t on his team’s bench in Toronto. Where was he? In the dressing room.

Linus Ullmark at the heart of trade rumorshttps://t.co/kQDc4qcOi9 – RDS (@RDSca) March 5, 2024

A journalist pointed out his absence and social media went wild.

It doesn’t mean anything, but Pierre LeBrun confirmed in a text on The Athletic that there were indeed discussions about the goaltender.

He reports that, even though the Oilers and Hurricanes are no longer in the market for a goaltender (which is driving down interest in the goaltending market), the Devils could turn to Ullmark if they’re unable to woo the Flames’ owners.

Still in 2023-2024, the Bruins’ masked man does well, but eventually Boston will have to choose between Jeremy Swayman or him. After all, Don Sweeney won’t be able to afford two number-one goalies…

Jake Allen

Juuse Saros

Jacob Markstrom

Linus Ullmark

Kaapo Kahkonen

Elvis Merzlikins

John Gibson

other rumors

So here are the important goalies on the market for the upcoming trade deadline:Teams looking for a goaltender are/will be spoiled for choice.

– Elliotte Friedman told The Jeff Marek Show that Reilly Smith could be traded to the Kings. However, he stresses that a trade between the two sides would be very difficult.

The forward has a salary cap of $5 million until July 1, 2025. Los Angeles doesn’t have much money available under the salary cap.

Friedman on TJMS: “I’ve had people tell me that they think the Kings are one of the teams that has interest in Reilly Smith, I think that’s really complicated to do, REALLY complicated to do” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 5, 2024

– Tyler Toffoli and the Devils are currently in contract negotiations, and according to GM Tom Fitzgerald, who offered his first comments sinceLindy Ruff’s dismissal, the two sides are not in agreement on the duration. The forward will become a UFA at the end of the season.

The GM insists he’s not shopping him around, but he’s not totally closed to the idea of letting him go, as I mentioned in a recent text. New Jersey has two games left before the trade deadline and is eight points out of a playoff spot.

In fact, Pierre LeBrun (Insider Trading ) believes that a potential trade will be made at the last minute. We’ll see.

Devils not looking to trade Tyler Toffoli, but… https://t.co/nb8sMOKQ1q – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 5, 2024

– On The Fourth Period podcast, David Pagnotta and guests discussed Oliver Wahlstrom and Vladimir Tarasenko. First, Wahlstrom is a forward who could be traded. He could be an important piece in a deal to bring a scorer who won’t become a free agent at the end of next season to New York.

As for Tarasenko, he continues to be shopped by the Senators, who aren’t going anywhere. The Russian will be as free as a bird at the end of the season and has a salary tag of five million dollars.

2 things from today’s vid:

– #Isles have made Oliver Wahlstrom available. They want to add a controllable scorer, not a rental

– #GoSensGo continue to shop Vlad Tarasenko. I’m told contrary to reports, an extension is not a prerequisite to waiving his NTC https://t.co/DXJJxNnNXG – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 5, 2024

Ottawa could withhold salary; the club only withholds salary for one player (Matt Murray). The problem with this file: Tarasenko has a no-trade clause. To be continued.

– In Arizona, Jason Zucker won’t be at the Coyotes game tonight. You guessed it. The same goes for Alex Wennberg of the Kraken.

Per source, Coyotes forward Jason Zucker will be held out of tonight’s lineup for… wait for it… trade related reasons. – Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) March 5, 2024

It feels like the best time of the year on the Bettman circuit!

We’ll be keeping an eye on all these issues, but one thing’s for sure: the GMs won’t be giving away anything on the cheap.

Barry Trotz says on @JaredStillman‘s program regarding the prices at the deadline: “I can tell you right now that the prices are ridiculous.” – Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) March 5, 2024

Barry Trotz of the Predators thinks that prices are very high right now.