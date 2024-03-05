Skip to content
News

Flames owners turn down Jacob Markstrom trade
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Flames owners turn down Jacob Markstrom trade
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

As we all know by now, Jacob Markstrom is a man in demand. After all, he’s having a great season and, in my opinion, he’s one of the NHL’s best goalies.

The Devils came very close to acquiring him, but the deal fell through.

The goalie exercised his no-trade clause to go to New Jersey, and a deal was reportedly struck. However, Don Maloney, the Flames’ president of hockey operations, vetoed the deal at the request of the ownership group. This is what Frank Seravalli wrote last night.

In the same text, the journalist indicated that the Swede is less and less certain to be traded, which opens the door to Kent Hughes in the Jake Allen dossier.

We know that the Habs goaltender’s name is in all the trade rumours. Will the GM be able toshave his salary elsewhere? We’ll see on Friday (or sooner).

Another goaltender who’s been attracting interest but is less talked about: Linus Ullmark. That’s right, the Ullmark who won the Vézina Trophy last year and is currently playing for an aspiring club.

Yesterday, he wasn’t on his team’s bench in Toronto. Where was he? In the dressing room.

A journalist pointed out his absence and social media went wild.

It doesn’t mean anything, but Pierre LeBrun confirmed in a text on The Athletic that there were indeed discussions about the goaltender.

He reports that, even though the Oilers and Hurricanes are no longer in the market for a goaltender (which is driving down interest in the goaltending market), the Devils could turn to Ullmark if they’re unable to woo the Flames’ owners.

Still in 2023-2024, the Bruins’ masked man does well, but eventually Boston will have to choose between Jeremy Swayman or him. After all, Don Sweeney won’t be able to afford two number-one goalies…

So here are the important goalies on the market for the upcoming trade deadline:

  • Jake Allen
  • Juuse Saros
  • Jacob Markstrom
  • Linus Ullmark
  • Kaapo Kahkonen
  • Elvis Merzlikins
  • John Gibson
Teams looking for a goaltender are/will be spoiled for choice.

other rumors

– Elliotte Friedman told The Jeff Marek Show that Reilly Smith could be traded to the Kings. However, he stresses that a trade between the two sides would be very difficult.

The forward has a salary cap of $5 million until July 1, 2025. Los Angeles doesn’t have much money available under the salary cap.

– Tyler Toffoli and the Devils are currently in contract negotiations, and according to GM Tom Fitzgerald, who offered his first comments sinceLindy Ruff’s dismissal, the two sides are not in agreement on the duration. The forward will become a UFA at the end of the season.

The GM insists he’s not shopping him around, but he’s not totally closed to the idea of letting him go, as I mentioned in a recent text. New Jersey has two games left before the trade deadline and is eight points out of a playoff spot.

In fact, Pierre LeBrun (Insider Trading ) believes that a potential trade will be made at the last minute. We’ll see.

– On The Fourth Period podcast, David Pagnotta and guests discussed Oliver Wahlstrom and Vladimir Tarasenko. First, Wahlstrom is a forward who could be traded. He could be an important piece in a deal to bring a scorer who won’t become a free agent at the end of next season to New York.

As for Tarasenko, he continues to be shopped by the Senators, who aren’t going anywhere. The Russian will be as free as a bird at the end of the season and has a salary tag of five million dollars.

Ottawa could withhold salary; the club only withholds salary for one player (Matt Murray). The problem with this file: Tarasenko has a no-trade clause. To be continued.

– In Arizona, Jason Zucker won’t be at the Coyotes game tonight. You guessed it. The same goes for Alex Wennberg of the Kraken.

It feels like the best time of the year on the Bettman circuit!

We’ll be keeping an eye on all these issues, but one thing’s for sure: the GMs won’t be giving away anything on the cheap.

Barry Trotz of the Predators thinks that prices are very high right now.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content