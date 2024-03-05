Skip to content
News

Anthony Mantha packs his bags for Vegas
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Anthony Mantha packs his bags for Vegas
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Movement in the NHL!

The Golden Knights have acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals.

Darren Dreger was first on the case.

Details to follow.

Breaking news

Reminder.

– Well done.

– Very nice.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content