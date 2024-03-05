Skip to content
Eugenie Bouchard admits she once turned down a “date” with Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Eugenie Bouchard are among Canada’s best-known celebrities.

Genie has been in the news for many years because of his tennis career…

As for Bieber, he’s been in the news for years because he’s one of the world’s most popular singers.

Bieber, once ranked among the world’s top racers (WTA), was accompanied by members of her family on the British TV show “Family Feud Canada”, and her recent appearance on the show has been the talk of the town for some hours now.

The story is that she confessed on TV that she once turned down a “date” with Justin Bieber because she was already in a relationship:

We played a charity tennis match and he asked me later if I wanted to date him, but I already had a boyfriend. So I said no. – Eugenie Bouchard

In 2014, Bouchard openly revealed at the Australian Internationals that Justin Bieber would be “her dream date”.

It was finally a year later, in 2015, thatshe had the chance to play with the singer in a doubles match.

The (friendly) encounter took place at the 11th edition of the Desert Smash tournament, an event that was organized by comedian Will Ferrell.

Eugenie told host Gerry Dee that Bieber is rotten at tennis.

One wonders if Justin Bieber’s poor performance on center court played a role in Eugenie Bouchard’s decision at the end of the day…

