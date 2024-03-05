Penguins look to trade Jake Guentzel tomorrow night

Jake Guentzel has 52 points (22 goals) in 50 games this season with the Penguins.

He’s attractive to various National League teams because he’s a natural goal scorer…

And that’s why there’s so much interest in his services right now.

According toPierre LeBrun’s report yesterday, no fewer than six teams are “very interested” in acquiring the Pens‘ player.

In Pittsburgh, in recent weeks, we’ve wondered if the right plan is to trade him, because Guentzel is appreciated within the organization and because the team can build around him for the future…

But the Penguins’ recent performance has changed all that. The club wants to trade its forward, and would like to have a deal in place as early as tomorrow night, according to Darren Dreger :

Sources say the Penguins are hoping to have a trade in place for Jake Guentzel by tomorrow evening. Pittsburgh is open to quality over quantity in return, but would like a 1st, young NHL player, plus prospects. Flexibility comes in the calibre of prospect or roster player. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 5, 2024

Still according to Dreger, the Penguins want to focus on a “quality” return.

They’d like to receive a first-round pick, an established young NHL player and draft picks.

Is this too much for a rental player? Remember that Guentzel’s contract ($6 million) expires at the end of next season, which could scare off some clubs…

All indications are that Jake Guentzel will be traded sooner rather than later. If the deal goes through tomorrow, there won’t be many chunks left for the trade deadline, which is Friday… But hey.

Chris Johnston, in the last few minutes, shared on Twitter / X that there had been discussions in Vancouver to send Elias Lindholm to Boston in order to get his hands on Guentzel.

There’s nothing concrete yet… But if it does happen, it would be crazy considering Lindholm was just acquired by the Canucks a few weeks ago:

With the #canucks believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, word is they’ve had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the #bruins as part of the machinations to make it happen. Nothing concrete in place at this time. Still lots of moving parts. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

Extension

Jake Guentzel was injured in mid-February and hasn’t played since.

Jake Guentzel on the ice this morning.@SNPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/AN4TCjjsBH – Dan Potash (@DanPotashTV) March 5, 2024

However, he seems to be getting closer to a return to action because he was spotted on the ice this morning while training :