Michael McCarron feels he has let some people down in Montreal

Michael McCarron was selected 25th overall in the 2013 draft by the Canadiens.

At the time, it was said that the Tricolore had finally gotten their hands on the big center who had been so coveted for so many years…

But as we know, the experiment wasn’t necessarily a success.

In fact, McCarron never became the player he wanted to be when he played in Montreal.

He often shuttled back and forth between the Habs’ club school and the big leagues, which can be hard on a player’s confidence… But when he played in the AHL, he often had a good time.

Today, he plays for the Nashville Predators and has found his niche in the National League. He’s worked hard to get there, and he knows that his time in Montreal was never exactly glorious.

He knows this to the point where he feels he’s let some people down in the metropolis. Inan interview with Jean-François Chaumont (NHL ), he said:

I feel I’ve let some people down. But that’s hockey. I wasn’t able to dazzle people in Montreal. Despite that, I enjoyed the experience. I’ve learned a lot, and I can handle pressure better now. – Michael McCarron

Michael McCarron: from a disappointing pick in Montreal to a leader in Nashville. “I wasn’t a very good player back then. I feel like I let some people down (with the Habs). But that’s hockey. “https://t.co/001YTb8EvA – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) March 5, 2024

McCarron is a little disappointed because he knows that expectations were high for him in Montreal.

There was pressure on his shoulders (maybe too much), and it’s never easy for a player when he doesn’t perform up to those expectations.

But Michael McCarron can still be proud of his achievements.

We’re talking about an important part of the Nashville Predators line-up, which has won its last eight games. We’re also talking about a guy who is appreciated within the organization and in the dressing room, and that’s all to his credit.

Things have been going so well for him lately that he signed a two-year contract extension with Nashville, binding him to the team until the end of the 25-26 season.

He may never have become the player Montreal had hoped for… but you’ve got to be happy for him all the same.

It would be ironic to see him score a goal tonight against the organization that drafted him more than 10 years ago.

