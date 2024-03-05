There’s a lot of noise surrounding David Savard and the Leafs lately.

There are only three sleeps left before the NHL trade deadline.

The tension is palpable for some players throughout the league…

And in Montreal, it’s especially the case for David Savard. The defenseman has been the subject of all kinds of rumors over the past few days, and the talks aren’t expected to die down until Friday evening.

Savard’s name has been linked to several teams.

There’s been the Stars, the Oilers, Grant McCagg wonders if the Quebecer could end up on Long Island because the Islanders have lost the services of Scott Mayfield…

And then there are the Leafs. The Toronto team is looking for a quality defenseman to solidify the team’s blue line, and it seems that Brad Treliving is willing to part with a first-round pick to improve his club…

That said, there’s a lot of noise right now surrounding Savard and the Leafs.

Of all the options available on defense, Savard is starting to look like the most logical solution for the Leafs with just a few days to go before the trade deadline. – Jonas Siegel

Lots of smoke around David Savard and the Leafs recently… https://t.co/cq1awMLL5T – HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) March 5, 2024

Jonas Siegel, a reporter for The Athletic who covers the Toronto club, wrote an article this morning saying that Savard may be the most logical candidate for the Leafs in terms of their needs:

It’s true that the Quebecer would fit in well in Toronto because the Leafs need a big defenseman who can do everything on the ice.

God knows, Savard describes himself as such a player, because he’s probably one of the best short-handed players in the league, with his shot-blocking skills and courage…

We know how much David Savard loves Montreal. He wants to stay here so that his children don’t lose their French , and he likes being part of the Habs organization because he loves his role.

He’s important in the players’ room because he plays big brother with the younger players, but Kent Hughes will have an agonizing choice to make if he gets the offer he wants on the table.

Are the Leafs ready to commit and pay the big price for the Quebec defender? The question arises.

And does Kent Hughes want to dance with a division rival as the playoffs approach? That’s another question.

Breaking news

– Evgeny Kuznetsov was all smiles at training with the Hershey Bears. Cool to see.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is on the ice with the Hershey Bears (via @ToddFox43) pic.twitter.com/CDpAvpr25q – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 5, 2024

– Coming up.

Across the NHL: Dougie Hamilton could return to action this seasonhttps://t.co/fRJhGXQQ42 – RDS (@RDSca) March 5, 2024

– Lots of waivers action today.

Full waivers today:

CGY claims Joel Hanley from DAL

WSH claims Matthew Phillips from PIT Aaron Dell (LAK) cleared Max Comtois (CAR), Sam Gagner (EDM), Vinni Lettieri (MIN), Jacob Lucchini (MIN) and Guillaume Brisebois (VAN) were waived. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 5, 2024

– They’re on fire!

– He’ll always be remembered.