Jacob Fowler: third-best goalkeeping prospect in the league, according to The Athletic

The Canadiens are looking to build a big team for the next few years. As you know, there are still many questions to answer before we can aspire to win.Offensively, who will round out the top-6? Who will score the goals?Defensively, does the Habs have enough top prospects to provide the pillars the blue line needs to be dominant? Who will start among all the prospects?

And in front of the net, what is Samuel Montembeault’s ceiling? Does Cayden Primeau have what it takes to be an NHL goalie on a top-notch roster?

In short, you get the picture.

In front of the net, Jacob Fowler could be a game-changer. He’s still years away from establishing himself in the NHL, but let’s just say he’s been turning heads since he was drafted.

Scott Wheeler on Jacob Fowler, who he ranks the 3rd best drafted NHL goalie prospect. pic.twitter.com/hxyDVONx4t – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 5, 2024

And on that subject, Scott Wheeler, who ranks prospects for The Athletic , mentioned that Fowler was his third-favorite goaltending prospect across the NHL.

Fowler isn’t in the “tier 1” category with Jesper Wallstedt (Wild) and Yaroslav Askarov (Predators, but could have been with the Habs), but he rounds out the podium as the best goalie in the second tier of goalies.

And he’s not here for charity.

Habs prospect Jacob Fowler is now 25-5-1 with a .922 save percentage & a 2.24 GAA in his freshman year at Boston College pic.twitter.com/3aBcWWI2ci – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 2, 2024

He’s the kind of goalie that if he sees the puck and can move, he’ll stop it. – Scott Wheeler

Wheeler mentions that for the past three years, the goaltender has been excellent and remains among the top prospects at his position. His rookie season in Boston, in the NCAA, is also impressive.And he obviously likes his technique.

He also believes that the goalie, even if he has things to work on, can not only have a good chance of playing in the NHL, but also of being excellent. And “there aren’t many goalies” for whom he’s prepared to say that.

Obviously, he still has some development to do, and we know that dominating the NCAA doesn’t always translate into NHL success… but let’s just say it’s off to a good start in his case.

For now, that’s all we can ask.

Finally, it’s worth noting that seeing him in front of Spencer Knight, Devon Levi, Dustin Wolf, Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine, his partner with Team USA, says a lot about how he’s viewed.

