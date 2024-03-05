Juraj Slafkovsky: the Canadian will decide at the last minute whether he’ll play tonight

This morning, the Canadiens did not train as a group in preparation for their match against the Nashville Predators. As a result, we couldn’t rely on practice to deduce the lines for tonight’s game.

Jayden Struble will make his return to action against the Predators. Johnathan Kovacevic will skip his turn. A possible return for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard if Juraj Slafkovsky can’t play. Slafkovsky has boo-boos. A pre-game decision. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) March 5, 2024

Martin St-Louis, who had already confirmed that veteran Jake Allen would have the net tonight, confirmed other information.For example, we now know that Jayden Struble will make his return to action tonight. Struble, who was injured last month, will take the place of Johnathan Kovacevic, who is not expected to be in the line-up.

Offensively, it’s less clear.

Theoretically, Juraj Slafkovsky could play, but he’s what we call a game time decision. Basically, whoever has a few sores doesn’t yet know whether he’ll be able to play or not, and that will be decided just before the game.

If he can’t play, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard could take his place.

Details to follow…