Jayden Struble will make his return to action against the Predators. Johnathan Kovacevic will skip his turn.
A possible return for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard if Juraj Slafkovsky can’t play.
Slafkovsky has boo-boos. A pre-game decision.
– J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) March 5, 2024
Juraj Slafkovsky: the Canadian will decide at the last minute whether he’ll play tonight
This morning, the Canadiens did not train as a group in preparation for their match against the Nashville Predators. As a result, we couldn’t rely on practice to deduce the lines for tonight’s game.
Offensively, it’s less clear.
Theoretically, Juraj Slafkovsky could play, but he’s what we call a game time decision. Basically, whoever has a few sores doesn’t yet know whether he’ll be able to play or not, and that will be decided just before the game.
If he can’t play, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard could take his place.
