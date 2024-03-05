Transactions: Kent Hughes is one of the NHL’s most active executives

Exit zone, season 5 | Episode 42: Will Kent Hughes move? https://t.co/H3pLAWb2tN
As you know, Kent Hughes is a GM who likes to move on the transaction market. He’s obviously in a position to do so because of the rebuild, but still: he does it.
For the past two years, Kent Hughes has been in action. He likes to go after talented players, and he’s clearly putting his stamp on the Flanelle rebuild.
It’s his job to do it, you may say, but still.
Obviously, for a GM, the deadline period is quite important. That’s when an aspiring club can add pieces to help itself, and that’s when bad teams can stock up on young assets.
Kent Hughes is in that boat. Everyone’s wondering what he’ll do.
The point is, as I mentioned earlier this week, the GM doesn’t have his hands full like in 2022, for example. But even so, the DG still has elements to move.
And historically, we understand that the Flanelle GM hasn’t finished his shopping. Why is that? Because of the fruits of The Athletic’s research into GM trends at the deadline.
Athletic subscribers: NHL GM tendencies: Who trades the most? When do they like to deal?
For every GM, including the Blues’ Doug Armstrong, @harmandayal2 tracked five years of information from @CapFriendly and has the trends. https://t.co/miHZTehcCc #stlblues
– Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 4, 2024
The Athletic tracked the transactions of the various managers to see how active they were. And Kent Hughes, among the eligible GMs (we’re not counting the Blue Jackets’, for example… because nobody has the job officially), is the third most active.
But what’s more, in recent years, he’s also been one of the GMs to move the most on the bangs of the deadline. The deadline, for fiscal purposes, is from January 1 to the actual deadline.
So I’m not ready to conclude that the Habs GM moves six times a year like they do, because I don’t think you can use 2024 data and divide by only two transaction periods.
In gusto
– Good question.
