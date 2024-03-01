Top-5: 14th consecutive defeat for the Coyotes

1

. 14th straight loss for the Coyotes

Unlike Wednesday night, there were multiple games in the NHL last night.24 teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:

Before their game against the Leafs, the Coyotes taunted their opponent on social media, as reported by my colleague Michaël Petit.

Does Arizona really have anything to say? After all, the club had just lost 13 games in a row, and with yesterday’s 4-2 defeat, that makes 14.

It’s also the first time the Coyotes have lost in regulation time in Toronto since 2002.

The Maple Leafs hand the Coyotes their 14th straight loss! It’s their first regulation home win against Arizona since 2002! pic.twitter.com/nsXqVhlZTa – TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 1, 2024

Marner and Knies play a nasty trick on the Coyotes #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/RZEZj4rSgV – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 1, 2024

In the victory, Auston Matthews scored his 53rd goal of the season.He thus distances himself from his closest pursuers in the race for the Maurice-Richard.His other two trio mates Mitchell Marner and Matthew Knies are excellent hockey players, too.Look at this beautiful goal.

Ryan Reaves also set the tone and threw down the gloves against Liam O’Brien.

Reaves pointing to his muscles after getting into it with O’Brien pic.twitter.com/z8YQPpU6hd – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 1, 2024

In short, a match in favor of the Torontonians, who didn’t reply to their opponent on X.

2. A 100th point for Nathan MacKinnon

On Sunday, Nikita Kucherov became the first player in 2023-2024 to collect 100 points.

Yesterday, it was Nathan MacKinnon’s turn to achieve the feat.

Nate is now four points behind the Russian and in first place in the race for the Art-Ross Trophy.As for the match between the Avalanche and the Hawks, the visitors made short work of Chicago.Final score: 5-0.It was the first career shutout for goaltender Justus Annunen.

Tough game for Connor Bedard, who not only couldn’t find the back of the net, but got the Sidney Crosby treatment.

He wasn’t happy, and with good reason.

Connor Bedard had some words for the official after this Josh Manson whack went uncalled. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ErlZOPMXeu – Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 1, 2024

3. First regulation-time win in 10 games for the Bruins

LOHREI FOR THE LEAD WITH LESS THAN 5 TO GO pic.twitter.com/MfR6ecOQZ5 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 1, 2024

Last night in Boston, the Golden Knights were trailing 3-0.However, they went on to tie the game 4-4.Their comeback came to nothing, however, as they lost in regulation time because of this goal:

In a game where the home side scored three goals in 2:20 of the first period, it was Morgan Geekie’s turn to score a hat trick.

Morgan Geekie’s(@gmoneyslic) got his first career hat trick! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CzjGcba4jJ – NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2024

His first career hat trick.

It’s the Bruins’ first regulation-time win in 10 games.

4. Logan Stankoven can’t be stopped

When Logan Stankoven was recalled by the Stars, you’d expect him to get off to a good start.

After all, he’s not the AHL’s top scorer for nothing…

THREE GOALS IN FOUR NHL GAMES FOR LOGAN STANKOVEN pic.twitter.com/4nbJxZeQ1s – NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2024

Yesterday, he scored another goal, his third in four games since his recall.Since his recall, he has four points in as many games.

He’s one of the team’s best players.

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by @4thlinememer

And yesterday, he was one of the main contributors in a 4-1 win over the Jets.Did the Habs pick the wrong Logan in the 2021 draft?

5. Ducks confirm Ilya Lyubushkin is out of the lineup because he’s been linked in trade rumors

It’s rare for an NHL team to do this, but the Ducks, when they released their starting lineup, confirmed that Ilya Lyubushkin was out of the lineup because his name was involved in trade rumors.

LaCombe slots in for Lyubushkin who is out due to ongoing trade discussions. Here’s who we fly with. pic.twitter.com/9PlUEXkYE0 – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 1, 2024

PERFECT tip by Leo Carlsson His first goal since coming back from injury pic.twitter.com/c3KJH2FqqL – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 1, 2024

Extension

A few minutes later, it was confirmed: he had been traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.The Hurricanes are also involved.Without their defenseman, Anaheim still won against the Sharks.Final score: 6-4.In the win, Leo Carlsson scored his first goal since returning to action.

– Nashville is on fire.

– An Alex Kerfoot goal against his former teammates.

Alex Kerfoot scores in his return to Toronto pic.twitter.com/qUyzXr3g6G – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 1, 2024

– Big check.

Juulsen with a huge hit on Laferriere pic.twitter.com/wgPQAM6JtL – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 1, 2024

– 500th pass for Drew Doughty.

– Bad sequence in Vancouver.

Whew, #Canucks….they will fall to 1-5-1 in their last 7. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 1, 2024

– First shutout in 2023-2024 for Philipp Grubauer.

GRUUUUUUU Philipp Grubauer picks up his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/iPciYBsArZ – NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2024

– 12 three-pointers.

– Quiet night in the NHL tonight.