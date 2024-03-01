Top-5: 14th consecutive defeat for the Coyotes

Thursday’s 12-game slate concluded with the @AnaheimDucks defeating the Sharks at SAP Center.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wbw002JMVU pic.twitter.com/k2MaiNHmom
Before their game against the Leafs, the Coyotes taunted their opponent on social media, as reported by my colleague Michaël Petit.
Does Arizona really have anything to say? After all, the club had just lost 13 games in a row, and with yesterday’s 4-2 defeat, that makes 14.
It’s also the first time the Coyotes have lost in regulation time in Toronto since 2002.
The Maple Leafs hand the Coyotes their 14th straight loss!
It’s their first regulation home win against Arizona since 2002! pic.twitter.com/nsXqVhlZTa
Your regularly scheduled Auston Matthews(@AM34) goal.
That’s No. 53. pic.twitter.com/dT1EneZw1h
Marner and Knies play a nasty trick on the Coyotes #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/RZEZj4rSgV
Ryan Reaves also set the tone and threw down the gloves against Liam O’Brien.
Reaves pointing to his muscles after getting into it with O’Brien pic.twitter.com/z8YQPpU6hd
In short, a match in favor of the Torontonians, who didn’t reply to their opponent on X.
Yesterday, it was Nathan MacKinnon’s turn to achieve the feat.
The 100-point moment! https://t.co/TY9cFCf4sH pic.twitter.com/q1xNhoUrqI
Blame it on the Juice #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/LylwY2GXvP
Tough game for Connor Bedard, who not only couldn’t find the back of the net, but got the Sidney Crosby treatment.
He wasn’t happy, and with good reason.
Connor Bedard had some words for the official after this Josh Manson whack went uncalled. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ErlZOPMXeu
LOHREI FOR THE LEAD WITH LESS THAN 5 TO GO pic.twitter.com/MfR6ecOQZ5
In a game where the home side scored three goals in 2:20 of the first period, it was Morgan Geekie’s turn to score a hat trick.
Morgan Geekie’s(@gmoneyslic) got his first career hat trick!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CzjGcba4jJ
It’s the Bruins’ first regulation-time win in 10 games.
4. Logan Stankoven can’t be stopped
When Logan Stankoven was recalled by the Stars, you’d expect him to get off to a good start.
After all, he’s not the AHL’s top scorer for nothing…
THREE GOALS IN FOUR NHL GAMES FOR LOGAN STANKOVEN pic.twitter.com/4nbJxZeQ1s
He’s one of the team’s best players.
5. Ducks confirm Ilya Lyubushkin is out of the lineup because he’s been linked in trade rumors
It’s rare for an NHL team to do this, but the Ducks, when they released their starting lineup, confirmed that Ilya Lyubushkin was out of the lineup because his name was involved in trade rumors.
LaCombe slots in for Lyubushkin who is out due to ongoing trade discussions. Here’s who we fly with. pic.twitter.com/9PlUEXkYE0
PERFECT tip by Leo Carlsson
His first goal since coming back from injury pic.twitter.com/c3KJH2FqqL
Extension
– Nashville is on fire.
SEVEN-GAME WIN STREAK!
The @PredsNHL are HOT! pic.twitter.com/8xiASu6xvv
– An Alex Kerfoot goal against his former teammates.
Alex Kerfoot scores in his return to Toronto pic.twitter.com/qUyzXr3g6G
– Big check.
Juulsen with a huge hit on Laferriere pic.twitter.com/wgPQAM6JtL
– 500th pass for Drew Doughty.
That’s a whole lotta apples for Dewy!@Yaamava | #MilestoneMoments pic.twitter.com/t9m0Ljonoh
– Bad sequence in Vancouver.
Whew, #Canucks….they will fall to 1-5-1 in their last 7.
– First shutout in 2023-2024 for Philipp Grubauer.
GRUUUUUUU
Philipp Grubauer picks up his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/iPciYBsArZ
– 12 three-pointers.
– Quiet night in the NHL tonight.