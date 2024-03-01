Skip to content
Top-5: 14th consecutive defeat for the Coyotes
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Unlike Wednesday night, there were multiple games in the NHL last night.

24 teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. 14th straight loss for the Coyotes

Before their game against the Leafs, the Coyotes taunted their opponent on social media, as reported by my colleague Michaël Petit.

Does Arizona really have anything to say? After all, the club had just lost 13 games in a row, and with yesterday’s 4-2 defeat, that makes 14.

It’s also the first time the Coyotes have lost in regulation time in Toronto since 2002.

In the victory, Auston Matthews scored his 53rd goal of the season.

He thus distances himself from his closest pursuers in the race for the Maurice-Richard.

His other two trio mates Mitchell Marner and Matthew Knies are excellent hockey players, too.

Look at this beautiful goal.

Ryan Reaves also set the tone and threw down the gloves against Liam O’Brien.

In short, a match in favor of the Torontonians, who didn’t reply to their opponent on X.

2. A 100th point for Nathan MacKinnon

On Sunday, Nikita Kucherov became the first player in 2023-2024 to collect 100 points.

Yesterday, it was Nathan MacKinnon’s turn to achieve the feat.

Nate is now four points behind the Russian and in first place in the race for the Art-Ross Trophy.

As for the match between the Avalanche and the Hawks, the visitors made short work of Chicago.

Final score: 5-0.

It was the first career shutout for goaltender Justus Annunen.

Tough game for Connor Bedard, who not only couldn’t find the back of the net, but got the Sidney Crosby treatment.

He wasn’t happy, and with good reason.

3. First regulation-time win in 10 games for the Bruins

Last night in Boston, the Golden Knights were trailing 3-0.

However, they went on to tie the game 4-4.

Their comeback came to nothing, however, as they lost in regulation time because of this goal:

In a game where the home side scored three goals in 2:20 of the first period, it was Morgan Geekie’s turn to score a hat trick.

His first career hat trick.

It’s the Bruins’ first regulation-time win in 10 games.

4. Logan Stankoven can’t be stopped

When Logan Stankoven was recalled by the Stars, you’d expect him to get off to a good start.

After all, he’s not the AHL’s top scorer for nothing…

Yesterday, he scored another goal, his third in four games since his recall.

Since his recall, he has four points in as many games.

He’s one of the team’s best players.

And yesterday, he was one of the main contributors in a 4-1 win over the Jets.

Did the Habs pick the wrong Logan in the 2021 draft?

See this post on Instagram

A publication shared by @4thlinememer

5. Ducks confirm Ilya Lyubushkin is out of the lineup because he’s been linked in trade rumors

It’s rare for an NHL team to do this, but the Ducks, when they released their starting lineup, confirmed that Ilya Lyubushkin was out of the lineup because his name was involved in trade rumors.

A few minutes later, it was confirmed: he had been traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes are also involved.

Without their defenseman, Anaheim still won against the Sharks.

Final score: 6-4.

In the win, Leo Carlsson scored his first goal since returning to action.

Extension

– Nashville is on fire.

– An Alex Kerfoot goal against his former teammates.

– Big check.

– 500th pass for Drew Doughty.

– Bad sequence in Vancouver.

– First shutout in 2023-2024 for Philipp Grubauer.

– 12 three-pointers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Quiet night in the NHL tonight.

(Credit: Google)

