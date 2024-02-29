Connor McDavid breaks his ten-game drought

In the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, Connor McDavid scored the winning goal and also recorded two assists, contributing to all three of his team’s goals.

CONNOR MCDAVID SHOOTS THE PUCK AND WINS IT IN OVERTIME HIS FIRST GOAL IN 11 GAMES pic.twitter.com/WmXmIULFHl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 29, 2024

A bit of luck with that, Connor?

The win over the Blues gave the Oilers a second successive victory, but more importantly, it ended Connor McDavid’s ten-game goal drought. During this streak, however, he collected no fewer than 25 assists.

Joking in front of the lens, the Oilers’ captain mentioned that none of his team-mates were standing out to receive an assist. McDavid’s 72 assists put him at the top of this category.

“There wasn’t much happening on that play. I just tried to get the puck to the net somehow, and fortunately it went in,” he said in a post-match interview.

Zach Hyman scored twice in the Oilers’ victory, taking him to the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career. While McDavid distributes the puck, Hyman, who has just 19 assists, scores goals!

The Oilers, who have had a disastrous start to the season, are third in the Pacific, behind the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Knights, with a total of 72 points.