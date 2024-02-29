Skip to content
Connor McDavid breaks his ten-game drought
Credit: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

In the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, Connor McDavid scored the winning goal and also recorded two assists, contributing to all three of his team’s goals.

A bit of luck with that, Connor?

The win over the Blues gave the Oilers a second successive victory, but more importantly, it ended Connor McDavid’s ten-game goal drought. During this streak, however, he collected no fewer than 25 assists.

Joking in front of the lens, the Oilers’ captain mentioned that none of his team-mates were standing out to receive an assist. McDavid’s 72 assists put him at the top of this category.

“There wasn’t much happening on that play. I just tried to get the puck to the net somehow, and fortunately it went in,” he said in a post-match interview.

Zach Hyman scored twice in the Oilers’ victory, taking him to the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career. While McDavid distributes the puck, Hyman, who has just 19 assists, scores goals!

The Oilers, who have had a disastrous start to the season, are third in the Pacific, behind the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Knights, with a total of 72 points.

