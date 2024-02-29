Tonight’s lineup
Canadiens collapse in shootout
On the menu: Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers. And let’s not forget Aleksander Barkov, who has 55 points in 53 games this season.
Paul Maurice mentioned today that he sees Barkov in Nick Suzuki’s game.
Martin St-Louis’ team was in 7th place in the Atlantic Division before tonight’s games.
The Ottawa Senators are the only team behind the Tricolore, with two points less in the standings, but two games in hand (soon to be three, as they don’t play tonight).
On this Thursday evening, the Habs take on the Florida Panthers, who are having an excellent season. Prior to tonight’s game, they had 82 points in the standings, tied for second overall.
Interestingly, Jesse Ylönen and Kaiden Guhle were playing the 100th game of their young careers.
A 100th NHL game for Guhles and Ylö tonight
Here’s the formaton presented by the Habs:
Ironically, the goal following Barkov’s was scored by Nick Suzuki. Let’s just say that Paul Maurice doesn’t seem to have made a mistake with his comparison between the two first-trio centers.
Here’s Nick Suzuki’s 24th goal of the season. Arber Xhekaj and David Savard each picked up an assist on the goal.
Passing and finishing were
It was the young Slovak’s 13th goal of the season.
After picking up two points on his club’s first two goals, the captain picked up another point with an assist on Alex Newhook’s goal.
I must say, I’m very happy to have him in my fantasy pool this year.
After a few good chances on both sides, it’s finally a shootout to decide the winner.
The Tricolore’s next game is against the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Saturday night.
Extension
– Personally, I thought Cole Caufield was much more dynamic in this game, unlike in previous ones. He picked up an assist on Newhook’s power-play goal, but he also created some good scoring chances and was very involved in his overall game.
– It was Samuel Montembeault’s return to Florida and he was solid. Without him, the result would probably have been a varlope.