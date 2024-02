The Toronto Maple Leafs were blown away 6-2 by a hungry Vegas Golden Knights, halting their winning streak at seven games. During this setback, Sheldon Keefe was ejected from the game for saying too much to an official, to the booing of Toronto fanatics.

The Leafs’ last setback came on February 10, when the Knights were winless in their last three duels. This certainly did head coach Bruce Cassidy’s troops a world of good.

Sheldon Keefe has been handed a game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/4Hj7xuO9Ln — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 28, 2024

The opposing pilot-in-chief, Sheldon Keefe, was ejected from the game for his attitude following a tripping penalty awarded to Mitch Marner. Keefe exchanged a few too many spicy words with the officials, who then showed him the way out.In this embarrassing setback for the Leafs, Ryan Reaves managed to shine the red light for the first time since January 27. Since the start of the season, the matamore has recorded a total of four points in 31 games.The Vegas Knights also achieved their 300th win (already) in their young history, in their 514th NHL game. This makes them one of the fastest franchises to reach this plateau.