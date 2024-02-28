Chris Tanev traded to Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are in a playoff race right now and needed help defensively. They’ve struck a blow by acquiring Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames.
It’s mission accomplished for the Stars, who don’t have much depth on the right side of defense.
The Flames, who are truly in “no man’s land” in terms of youth and experience, have just lost a veteran, but can look to the future with the prospect and pick.
At the same time, the return for Tanev isn’t extraordinary either, and that has to be taken into c