Monster contract for Elias Pettersson: announcement expected in the next few days

Elias Pettersson has been the talk of the town lately. Rumors about Pettersson are rife, not least because of the Canucks’ salary situation.

Sources say #Canucks have made significant progress with superstar Elias Pettersson working on what is believed to be an 8-year contract extension. Not done, but big development, and a new deal could be finalized in the coming days.@DailyFaceoff – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 29, 2024

Pettersson, who could become a restricted free agent this summer, is entitled to ask for a considerable salary increase, but Vancouver is not in an ideal salary cap situation.In any case, it looks like the matter could soon be settled. According to Frank Seravalli, talks with Pettersson have progressed significantly and an eight-year deal could be signed soon.This would put the brakes on any hostile bid intentions that certain teams might have.Before this update came out, Maxim Lapierre wanted the Habs to make him one this summer.

He mentioned it in passing on Tony Marinaro’s “The Sick Podcast”.

He said he didn’t want to give away the first-round pick this year, but wanted to give away the ones from next year onwards to go after a player of his caliber.

Let’s not forget that some teams were keeping a close eye on Pettersson’s situation and made calls, according to Pierre LeBrun. That, too, was before the Frank Seravalli news.

Teams interested in Elias Pettersson https://t.co/6tFtUsrQey – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 28, 2024

If the information reported by Seravalli materializes, it would help the whole team, including Pettersson, who is well aware of the rumors. Head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that the rumours affect his star striker because he’s human.

Tocchet says that Petey has been just “ok” & “sporadic”. Says at times he’s rested in practice to be fresh in games. He believes that guys need to practice hard to play well in games & Petey has improved there.

Also asked if the “noise” might be having an effect. He said yes…. – Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 28, 2024

