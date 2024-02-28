Skip to content
Monster contract for Elias Pettersson: announcement expected in the next few days
Elias Pettersson has been the talk of the town lately. Rumors about Pettersson are rife, not least because of the Canucks’ salary situation.

Pettersson, who could become a restricted free agent this summer, is entitled to ask for a considerable salary increase, but Vancouver is not in an ideal salary cap situation.

In any case, it looks like the matter could soon be settled. According to Frank Seravalli, talks with Pettersson have progressed significantly and an eight-year deal could be signed soon.

This would put the brakes on any hostile bid intentions that certain teams might have.

Before this update came out, Maxim Lapierre wanted the Habs to make him one this summer.

He mentioned it in passing on Tony Marinaro’s “The Sick Podcast”.

He said he didn’t want to give away the first-round pick this year, but wanted to give away the ones from next year onwards to go after a player of his caliber.

Let’s not forget that some teams were keeping a close eye on Pettersson’s situation and made calls, according to Pierre LeBrun. That, too, was before the Frank Seravalli news.

If the information reported by Seravalli materializes, it would help the whole team, including Pettersson, who is well aware of the rumors. Head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that the rumours affect his star striker because he’s human.

