Adam Ruzicka’s case is just sad
Credit: Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images
Adam Ruzicka, who was running out the second year of his two-year contract ($1.525 million), finds himself in a very difficult situation after filming himself last week with a bag of white powder. All indications are that the powder was cocaine.

The video of this 2017 fourth-round pick of the Calgary Flames went viral, prompting the Arizona Coyotes to place Ruzicka in the waivers in a bid to break his contract. The Yotes had claimed the 24-year-old center in the waivers on January 25…

Ruzicka has been “condemned” not only by the Arizona Coyotes organization, but also by the Slovak Hockey Federation, which will prevent him from representing his country at the next IIHF World Championship in May.

Ruzicka suddenly disappeared from social networks, only to return on Monday via Instagram to publish a brief message of apology. Basically, he indicated that he had “made a big mistake” and that he was “learning from his mistakes”, while indicating that he loves everyone.

Ruzicka’s NHL career includes 40 points, including 14 goals, in 116 games with the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes.

