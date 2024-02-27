Skip to content
News

Canadiens inflict 13th straight setback on Coyotes
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Canadiens inflict 13th straight setback on Coyotes
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After a few days off and the skills competition in between, the Canadiens were back in action for real.

For the occasion, it faced the Arizona Coyotes, division rivals in the overall standings.

Here are the line-ups:

In the first period, Joel Armia gave the Habs the lead with a breakaway goal.

It was his 10th of the campaign.

In the second period, Jordan Harris did it all on one sequence.

He blocked a shot and carried the puck back and forth past Connor Ingram.

A great goal from the defenseman, who could be traded by the trade deadline or this summer.

Despite the two-goal lead on the scoreboard, it was the Coyotes who dominated. And if they kept shooting, they were bound to score, weren’t they?

Midway through the period, Alex Kerfoot beat Samuel Montembeault for the first time in the game.

In the final seconds of the middle period, Nick Suzuki had to hurry to get his shot off, but he hit the post.

What a pass from Johnathan Kovacevic!

In the opening moments of the third period, Tanner Pearson took advantage of the nonchalance of Liam O’Brien, who had been tased earlier by Juraj Slafkovsky, to give the Habs a two-goal lead.

The team was much more opportunistic than its opponents.

After scoring a second goal to close the gap, the visitors removed their goaltender, but were unable to send the game into overtime.

Final score: 4-2 Habs, who added an insurance goal in an empty net to pull within three points of the Coyotes and 28th place in the NHL.

The Canadiens’ next game is on Thursday in Florida. The schedule will start to get tougher from that point on.

That’s good for the lottery, at least. Montreal has the second-toughest schedule between now and the end of the season. The Coyotes and Jackets have the 21st and 11th, respectively.

Overtime

– Second consecutive game without a power play for the Tricolore.

– Monty stole the show. He finished the game with 36 saves on 38 shots.

– Boom!

– Hard to put Slaf on the PK when the team is in these situations because of him.

– In fact, after two penalties for essentially the same move, the Slovakian skipped a turn alongside his usual trio mates.

– An attentive fan.

– Several scouts on site.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content