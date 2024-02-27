Canadiens inflict 13th straight setback on Coyotes

division

Joel Armia opens the scoring for the Habs, his 10th of the year. Good speed through the neutral zone by Newhook to set it up, and of course, Roy started the rush. pic.twitter.com/Xu5ZiAt5t0 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 28, 2024

After a few days off and the skills competition in between , the Canadiens were back in action for real.For the occasion, it faced the Arizona Coyotes,rivals in the overall standings.Here are the line-ups:In the first period, Joel Armia gave the Habs the lead with a breakaway goal.It was his 10th of the campaign.In the second period, Jordan Harris did it all on one sequence.He blocked a shot and carried the puck back and forth past Connor Ingram.A great goal from the defenseman, who could be traded by the trade deadline or this summer.

Despite the two-goal lead on the scoreboard, it was the Coyotes who dominated. And if they kept shooting, they were bound to score, weren’t they?

Kerfoot jams it home from behind the net. Habs lead cut to 2-1. pic.twitter.com/9zjD8IBTSe – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 28, 2024

Johnny Kovacevic with a Markovian pass https://t.co/V8nzH1hODz – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 28, 2024

Midway through the period, Alex Kerfoot beat Samuel Montembeault for the first time in the game.In the final seconds of the middle period, Nick Suzuki had to hurry to get his shot off, but he hit the post.What a pass from Johnathan Kovacevic!

In the opening moments of the third period, Tanner Pearson took advantage of the nonchalance of Liam O’Brien, who had been tased earlier by Juraj Slafkovsky, to give the Habs a two-goal lead.

Tanner Pearson scores his first goal since December 4th. Another quick, efficient breakout by Jordan Harris.#GoHabsGo lead 3-1. pic.twitter.com/egLoo1jOT0 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 28, 2024

The Canadiens’ next game is on Thursday in Florida. The schedule will start to get tougher from that point on.

That’s good for the lottery, at least. Montreal has the second-toughest schedule between now and the end of the season. The Coyotes and Jackets have the 21st and 11th, respectively.

Overtime

– Second consecutive game without a power play for the Tricolore.

– Monty stole the show. He finished the game with 36 saves on 38 shots.

– Boom!

#GoHabsGo defenseman Kaiden Guhle starts the game with a big hit. pic.twitter.com/OaIyZuPIKI – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 28, 2024

– Hard to put Slaf on the PK when the team is in these situations because of him.

I agree 100 percent with Marty Biron, and have been saying it for a couple of months. The penalty kills sucks, Slaf is a big, physical shot blocker…get him killing penalties. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 28, 2024

– In fact, after two penalties for essentially the same move, the Slovakian skipped a turn alongside his usual trio mates.

Joshua Roy taking a shift on the #Habs top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 28, 2024

– An attentive fan.

Coyotes prospect Mavric Lamoureux is an attentive fan at the Bell Centre for the Arizona/Montreal duel!

( : @ArizonaCoyotes) pic.twitter.com/ouBADmnjUP – RDS (@RDSca) February 28, 2024

