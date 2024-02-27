Skip to content
There’s a lot of talk about Brady Tkachuk in Ottawa, says Renaud Lavoie
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Recent rumors about Brady Tkachuk: I don’t believe them at all.

A few days ago, Ryan Whitney posted on X about the possibility of Tkachuk changing his address. My colleague Marc-Olivier summed it up nicely.

Whitney isn’t the only one who thinks he could change his address. Today on Checkpoint, Renaud Lavoie said that there is indeed a lot of noise surrounding Brady in Ottawa.

Lavoie even added that “it’s noise that’s been around since the start of the season”.

Is it? I realize they’re just rumors, but they shouldn’t even be happening. If the rumors are legitimate, why would the Sens explore the possibility of trading their best forward and captain? It’s beyond comprehension.

The TVA Sports tipster even wondered whether Keith Tkachuk, the father, might have inspired Whitney to come up with the idea. He works for the Blues and could be pushing hard internally to bring his son to St. Louis.

Look at the St. Louis Blues. There’s dissatisfaction among some Blues players. Maybe there’s something to be done with that. – Renaud Lavoie

Things are far from rosy in Ottawa. The players and the new management are unhappy. Dissatisfied with what? Of everything!

Tyler Toffoli on his way out of New Jersey?

The Devils are far from done for the season. After all, they’re only seven points away from a playoff spot…

Their problem: they don’t have a goalie. Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid just aren’t getting the job done. That’s why Tom Fitzgerald is very active in the Jacob Markstrom and Juuse Saros cases.

New Jersey hasn’t written off their season, but if they’re not in a playoff position by the trade deadline, they could part with forward Tyler Toffoli. That’s what Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading.

The former Canadien will become a UFA at the end of next season, and according to Dreger, the two sides have begun negotiating.

The Devils’ next road trip (Sharks tonight, Ducks Friday and Kings Sunday) will be key to the next organizational decisions.

On March 5 and 7, the team will host the Panthers and the Blues (Brady Tkachuk?). So, realistically, the organization has five games to decide whether to lean on the buy or sell side ahead of the trade deadline (March 8).

