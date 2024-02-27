There’s a lot of talk about Brady Tkachuk in Ottawa, says Renaud Lavoie

Recent rumors about Brady Tkachuk: I don’t believe them at all.

A few days ago, Ryan Whitney posted on X about the possibility of Tkachuk changing his address. My colleague Marc-Olivier summed it up nicely.

Whitney isn’t the only one who thinks he could change his address. Today on Checkpoint, Renaud Lavoie said that there is indeed a lot of noise surrounding Brady in Ottawa.

A lot of noise surrounding Brady Tkachuk in Ottawa… @renlavoietva https://t.co/tAkgOred1t – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 28, 2024

Lavoie even added that “it’s noise that’s been around since the start of the season”.

Is it? I realize they’re just rumors, but they shouldn’t even be happening. If the rumors are legitimate, why would the Sens explore the possibility of trading their best forward and captain? It’s beyond comprehension.

Look at the St. Louis Blues. There’s dissatisfaction among some Blues players. Maybe there’s something to be done with that. – Renaud Lavoie

Tyler Toffoli on his way out of New Jersey?

The TVA Sports tipster even wondered whether Keith Tkachuk, the father, might have inspired Whitney to come up with the idea. He works for the Blues and could be pushing hard internally to bring his son to St. Louis.Things are far from rosy in Ottawa. The players and the new management are unhappy. Dissatisfied with what? Of everything!

The Devils are far from done for the season. After all, they’re only seven points away from a playoff spot…

Their problem: they don’t have a goalie. Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid just aren’t getting the job done. That’s why Tom Fitzgerald is very active in the Jacob Markstrom and Juuse Saros cases.

New Jersey hasn’t written off their season, but if they’re not in a playoff position by the trade deadline, they could part with forward Tyler Toffoli. That’s what Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading.

Dreger on Insider Trading says the Devils would prefer to extend Toffoli and they have engaged in extension talks in some degree with his agent Pat Brisson. However, NJ are not a playoff team as of right now, they will take the next 3 games out West to deeply analyze their team. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 27, 2024

The former Canadien will become a UFA at the end of next season, and according to Dreger, the two sides have begun negotiating.

The Devils’ next road trip (Sharks tonight, Ducks Friday and Kings Sunday) will be key to the next organizational decisions.

In Brief

On March 5 and 7, the team will host the Panthers and the Blues (Brady Tkachuk?) . So, realistically, the organization has five games to decide whether to lean on the buy or sell side ahead of the trade deadline (March 8).

– Nice read.

My column on Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson, who is showing no signs of slowing down as he celebrates 30th birthday today #Habs #HabsIO: https://t.co/5s08wZ9BiT – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 28, 2024

– Another goal from Sean Monahan.

Monahan is doing fantastic in Winnipeg. Great to see. Had a hat trick the other day. Missed a game for illness. Back and it and scoring again. https://t.co/7JtH0sR7M4 – Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) February 28, 2024

– Gatineau has been excellent lately.

Hendrix Lapierre impressed me a lot last week. He was the Bears’ best player against the Rocket. We met him before the game and I felt like I was talking to a guy with 10 years of pro experience. He’s going to have a great career. https://t.co/iMuQfLu2uE – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 28, 2024

– Prime Carey Price.