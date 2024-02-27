Training: a day of treatments for Jayden Struble

Yesterday morning, defenseman Jayden Struble was present at the Canadiens’ training session. Forward Jake Evans was absent for treatment.

Both are doubtful for tonight’s game against the Coyotes.

This morning, the Canadiens’ Twitter account informed us that the defenseman was absent from training to undergo treatment. This was the only such announcement made.

Defenseman Jayden Struble will not participate in today’s morning practice (treatment day). Defenseman Jayden Struble will not participate in today’s morning skate (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 27, 2024

Since the Habs haven’t announced anything regarding Jake Evans, and since the club only has four center players on the roster (including Evans) at the moment, we can assume that the forward will play.

Good news for the coach.

Struble’s case, however, is more nebulous. After all, the defender isn’t 100% at the moment and the club has seven defenders (including Struble) at the moment.

There’s no rush for the man who missed Saturday’s game in New Jersey.

