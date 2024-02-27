Norman Flynn wants Arber Xhekaj on the first power play

We’re not sure why, but the relationship between Arber Xhekaj and Martin St-Louis doesn’t seem to be exceptional. There always seems to be something between the two men.

Is it the player’s style of play? The way the rugged defenseman reacts on the ice? Off the ice? Away from the arena? Who knows.

But it seems that every time Martin St-Louis talks about the Sheriff of Xhekaj in front of journalists’ cameras, there’s a but. He played well in tonight’s game, but…

His playing time isn’t always great, and it’s not always quality. But Norman Flynn would still like to see WiFi promoted to the power play.

How much? To the point of seeing him on the first unit.

Yesterday at L’Antichambre, he, Guy Carbonneau and Vincent Damphousse were asked about the subject, and he’s the only one of the three who’d like to see Xhekaj get such an opportunity.

He’s young. Experiment. What have we got to lose by the end of the year? – Norman Flynn

And why? For him, the reason is simple.

According to Flynn, we’re talking about a player who wants to play here and is ready to defend his teammates. So he wants to see #72 rewarded and tested, to see how hungry he is in this lost season.

And it’s not as if he doesn’t have a good garnish. We’ve seen that over the past two weeks, with his two goals and his big shot in Sunday’s friendly in front of the Bell Centre fans.

While I think Flynn’s arguments hold water, the fact remains that right now, the Habs’ numerical advantage is working. For the past two months, the Habs have had a rolling unit.

And all it needs is one defenseman.

If Xhekaj comes in, that means Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook or Mike Matheson would have to skip his turn. And I don’t think that’s a good idea either.

which is just as dangerous as the first

In bursts

None of them can logically, at this time, leave for the Sheriff.What Martin St-Louis can do, however, is (really) give him the keys to the second power play,. From there, Xhekaj could learn to shoot faster and gain confidence.And if he does well, who knows what the future will bring?

