Evgeny Kuznetsov enters NHL assistance program

Evgeny Kuznetsov(@Capitals) to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. https://t.co/CtNevRfsi1 pic.twitter.com/wpjC92CZTI
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 5, 2024
You’d never want to see this kind of news in the NHL. But they’ve become increasingly popular in recent years.
The Russian player’s story is well known.
Kuznetsov was suspended for four years by the International Ice Hockey Federation for testing positive for cocaine…
In 2019, Kuznetsov had voluntarily enrolled in the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program (SABH), run by the NHL and the Players’ Association.
Kuznetsov’s absence, of course, would be indefinite. He’s going to get the help he needs to solve his problems, and he’s doing the right thing.
Earlier this season, Samuel Girard, Valeri Nichushkin, Milan Lucic and Patrik Laine also called on the NHL’s assistance program.