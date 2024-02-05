Evgeny Kuznetsov enters NHL assistance program

You’d never want to see this kind of news in the NHL. But they’ve become increasingly popular in recent years.

Evgeny Kuznetsov(@Capitals) to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. https://t.co/CtNevRfsi1 pic.twitter.com/wpjC92CZTI – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 5, 2024

The league has announced that Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is entering the NHL Assistance Program.

The Russian player’s story is well known.

Kuznetsov was suspended for four years by the International Ice Hockey Federation for testing positive for cocaine…

And we also saw a video of him in a hotel testing for a white substance.

In 2019, Kuznetsov had voluntarily enrolled in the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program (SABH), run by the NHL and the Players’ Association.

Kuznetsov’s absence, of course, would be indefinite. He’s going to get the help he needs to solve his problems, and he’s doing the right thing.

The Canadiens, who will be in Washington tomorrow, will face the Capitals, who will be deprived of the services of one of their good center players.

Earlier this season, Samuel Girard, Valeri Nichushkin, Milan Lucic and Patrik Laine also called on the NHL’s assistance program.