Jake Allen in net tomorrow night

Who will be in front of the net next game? That’s the question on everyone’s mind in Montreal this year.

Often, we realize that every goalie has a good reason to play the next game. And in the case of tomorrow’s game against the Penguins, that’s no exception either.

Let’s do the exercise. Why does every goalie deserve to play tomorrow before he or she goes on vacation?

Samuel Montembeault is the Canadiens’ #1 goaltender. He beat the Islanders yesterday, proving he can bounce back from a tough outing against the Bruins. And he’s giving the Habs the best chance of winning.

Cayden Primeau needs a chance to redeem his rough outing on January 18 (because yes, it’s been a long time since he had a start) against the Senators – and his 10-minute goal against the Bruins last Saturday.

Jake Allen is a veteran who didn’t play in the last game.

Jake Allen will get the start in net against the Penguins. Jake Allen will start against the Penguins.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iqBIOhBRDh – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2024

Even though Jake Allen was, on paper, the least likely to start the next game, Martin St-Louis still decided to give his veteran the net tomorrow.The Canadiens chose to give Montembeault only one start this week, but will ultimately give veteran Allen two. Do you agree?He plays a lot, for a #3 goalie.

I wonder how many scouts will be curious to see Allen in action. It’s probably a bit too late to boost his value this year…

But hey.

Note that the Penguins, despite playing four fewer games than the Habs’ 48, are only one point ahead of the Flanelle (48 VS 47) in the standings. The challenge won’t be too intense either.

To be continued.

