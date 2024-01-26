A day of treatment for three Canadiens players

This morning, the Habs got a workout in the wake of their win over Patrick Roy’s Islanders. The goal? To prepare for their final game before the break, tomorrow night in Pittsburgh.

The club will travel after practice.

There’s one player who probably won’t be traveling with the group, though. Alex Newhook is still a long way from a return to action, but it’s worth noting that he skated for the second time this week.

He brought more intensity than the first time, which is good.

That said, it’s worth remembering that he still has to miss several weeks. He’s not about to return to the lineup. Brendan Gallagher, who trained for less time than the others this morning, will most likely play again before Newhook, regardless of the length of his suspension.

Alex Newhook training with full equipment this morning. Intensity compared to yesterday. Testing his ankle ++. Balance exercises and sharp turns. : TVA’s sensational cameraman, Vincent Prénoveau, once again already on site. CH training: 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/nSgyH6ElJV – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 26, 2024

Jake Evans, Sean Monahan and David Savard will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day). Jake Evans, Sean Monahan and David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day).#GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2024

But what else can we learn from the training session? Jake Evans, Sean Monahan and David Savard all had a day off for treatment.Barring a catastrophe, all three veterans are expected to play tomorrow.

All three guys have been playing big minutes for several games now. They deserve a rest here and there, as they don’t have an easy job. And since we need to keep Monahan healthy for the deadline…

We should know more about Martin St-Louis’ plans tomorrow, by which time he should have confirmation that Brendan Gallagher won’t be at his disposal against Pittsburgh. If this is the case, and Monahan and Evans are able to play, Jesse Ylönen should return to the line-up.

Defensively, barring a catastrophe with Savard or an 11-7 scenario (I don’t believe in either), one defenseman will skip his turn. Will it be Arber Xhekaj? Jayden Struble? Jordan Harris?

And who will be in front of the net? Should we bring back Samuel Montembeault?

Eight-year extension for Owen Tippett, 8 years x $6.2M AAV, sources confirm

Believe @frank_seravalli was first to report that precise figure – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 26, 2024

WATCH: A.J. Greer suffers excruciating injuryhttps://t.co/r0d9XZfgDa – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 26, 2024

The camera shows Patrick as often as Taylor. – Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) January 26, 2024

