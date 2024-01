Yesterday, the Canadiens placed Mitchell Stephens in the waivers.

We were still waiting to see what would happen to the forward…

Adam Erne (EDM) and Mitchel Stephens (MTL) clear waivers. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 23, 2024

But now we learn from Chris Johnston that Stephens has not been claimed. He will therefore report to Laval:

More details to come…