Tension at the Habs: Martin St-Louis disagrees with Jeff Gorton

Yesterday afternoon, Jeff Gorton was on TSN 690 to talk about the Canadiens’ season. We wrote an article on the subject yesterday.

He also mentioned, at one point in the interview, that he sensed a bit of tension in the Habs’ dressing room.

Mind you, he didn’t say that the atmosphere was “cut-throat”. What he did say was that, following the Habs’ two losses to the Sens and Bruins, there was some tension in the air. And he doesn’t think that’s a bad thing.

Which brings us to this morning. After practice, Martin St-Louis was asked if he felt the same way as the Flanelle’s VP Hockey Operations.

And clearly, his opinion differs, as he’s not prepared to say there’s tension within the team.

“I wouldn’t say there’s tension within the team. Disappointment, maybe. But tension, no. I’d have to ask Jeff Gorton what he meant by that.” -MSL – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 23, 2024

What the coach said was that there may have been disappointment in the dressing room following the way the club has played in recent days, but we’re not necessarily talking about tension.

The coach added that he would have to ask Gorton what he meant. Perhaps he meant intensity?

I wonder why Gorton would say such things publicly on the radio… and Martin St-Louis is probably wondering the same thing right now. After all, this is the kind of issue that should usually be kept off the radio by the club’s VP.

But at the same time, I’m thinking that if it were that serious, Gorton wouldn’t have mentioned it either. No?

In bursts

– With good reason.

Barron file in Laval: A slightly disappointed but relatively cheerful Justin Barron appeared before the media. I have a feeling he’s not as disappointed as he was at training camp last year, when he didn’t think he’d be cut at all. Now he’s… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 23, 2024

– The Habs’ opponents tonight.

Sens lines from the morning skate in Montreal. Tkachuk-Norris-Giroux

Greig-Stützle-Batherson

Joseph-Pinto-Tarasenko

Kelly-Chartier-MacEwen

Kubalik-Kastelic Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Chychrun

Brannstrom-JBD – TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) January 23, 2024

– Logical.

Patrick Roy declined to comment on the case of Benoit Desrosiers this morning. Understandably, the media leak has put everyone in a very delicate situation. To be continued… #lesoleil – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) January 23, 2024

– Arber Xhekaj enjoyed working with Logan Mailloux.

#Habs Arber Xhekaj on Logan Mailloux: “he’s not some guy who will brush me off if I tell him something and be like ‘whatever man’ – he really listens and really takes it in. I know I’m only a couple years older than him but he really did listen to me and he’s a great player.” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 23, 2024

– Corey Perry considered signing with the Panthers.

Corey Perry is reportedly seriously considering this Eastern team: https://t.co/RyYDaGtvdA – TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 23, 2024

– New contract in sight?