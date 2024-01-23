Skip to content
News

Tension at the Habs: Martin St-Louis disagrees with Jeff Gorton
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Tension at the Habs: Martin St-Louis disagrees with Jeff Gorton

Yesterday afternoon, Jeff Gorton was on TSN 690 to talk about the Canadiens’ season. We wrote an article on the subject yesterday.

He also mentioned, at one point in the interview, that he sensed a bit of tension in the Habs’ dressing room.

Mind you, he didn’t say that the atmosphere was “cut-throat”. What he did say was that, following the Habs’ two losses to the Sens and Bruins, there was some tension in the air. And he doesn’t think that’s a bad thing.

Which brings us to this morning. After practice, Martin St-Louis was asked if he felt the same way as the Flanelle’s VP Hockey Operations.

And clearly, his opinion differs, as he’s not prepared to say there’s tension within the team.

What the coach said was that there may have been disappointment in the dressing room following the way the club has played in recent days, but we’re not necessarily talking about tension.

The coach added that he would have to ask Gorton what he meant. Perhaps he meant intensity?

I wonder why Gorton would say such things publicly on the radio… and Martin St-Louis is probably wondering the same thing right now. After all, this is the kind of issue that should usually be kept off the radio by the club’s VP.

But at the same time, I’m thinking that if it were that serious, Gorton wouldn’t have mentioned it either. No?

In bursts

– With good reason.

– The Habs’ opponents tonight.

– Logical.

– Arber Xhekaj enjoyed working with Logan Mailloux.

– Corey Perry considered signing with the Panthers.

– New contract in sight?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content